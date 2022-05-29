CALDWELL – During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Southwest District Health in partnership with Lifeways and the Western Idaho Community Crisis Center, is raising awareness about supportive services to lessen the stigma associated with reaching out for help. Now more than ever, awareness about mental health and treatment options along with access is needed.
Southwest District Health would like to remind residents: You are not alone, and mental health struggles do not define us. Supports are there when you are ready.
The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center is a facility located in Caldwell. The crisis center provides support for all types of crises with an emphasis on support and treatment for those experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises by providing immediate, compassionate care, resources to promote recovery, and first steps to stability.
Information about supportive services is available via the Western Idaho Community Crisis Center website at widccc.org.
Those experiencing signs of mental health struggles or needing help accessing resources, are encouraged to reach out for support.
The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center welcomes all individuals seeking a safe environment where they can receive support in addressing their mental health and/or substance use needs. Any crisis can be helped by the crisis center, including connection to basic needs service providers for food, housing, and clothing. The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center is available year around, 24 hours a day, 7-days a week to individuals age 18 and older regardless of residence. Services are available for walk-in anytime by yourself or with family. No referral is needed. Some assistance for transportation to the facility is available.
Services are provided by kind and caring staff that will talk with you about what is happening and how to make it better and will help you find resources for food, a safe place to stay, medical care, or other help.
Specific services include:
• Basic medical screening
• Mental health evaluation
• Crisis intervention and brief therapy
• Case management and peer support
• Resources and support for substance use and mental health
• Assistance and advocacy in accessing community providers
• Non-medical Detox
More information about about Mental Health Awareness Month is available at www.nami.org.
WIDCCC offers immediate and compassionate care by walk-in or by phone at (208) 402-1044. For more information, visit www.widccc.org.
Individuals who are struggling with mental health or who know someone who is are urged to reach out: The Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline is available to call or text anytime at (208) 398-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.