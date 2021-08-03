ONTARIO — A deluge of rain in a short time period, starting Saturday evening and lasting all that night, overwhelmed the gravity fed storm drain system in Ontario.
“When you get a lot of water, not so much volume, but in a short duration, we have areas in our town that will overtip, as it overwhelms the system,” explained Ontario Public Works Director Al Cablay in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.
The city’s storm drain system isn’t built to handle those kinds of storms, and as such, water will pool up in areas across the city — especially those that are lower-lying or have a dip. The water mains are the reason, Cablay said, explaining that the pipes are about 2 inches smaller than they should be.
According to residents who informed him, the public works director says it has been about 10 years since the area has seen a storm like this.
There are two factors of good news, Cablay explained. The first of these is that the pools didn’t linger long and the second is that public works officials are now planning to come up with a map “so that everyone has a fighting chance.” He went on to explain that while people who have lived in the area for years and have seen what happens in these rare circumstances, there are many people who are new to the area and have not.
In an example, he said that a person who has lived here for years in the 500 block of Southwest Third Street knew their basement was prone to flooding, so put out sandbags in advance of the storm.
These measures may be helpful for more citizens, Cablay said, adding that he would like to see during any particularly rainy season, something where the city helped residents with sandbags. This could be done by depositing sand at a fixed location, such as the fire station or public works shop, and having residents come fill their own bags.
“In the long-term, I hope we’ll be able to make a dent into preventative maintenance,” Cablay’s said. “A lot of folks know, but you throw in these extremes which no one knows about.”
This includes him, as he is new to the area, and after seeing the rain dump down on the Malheur County Rodeo on Saturday (the event didn’t stop because of the downpour), Cablay drove around areas of town to check out the lakes that were being reported to him by text.
The pools were already diminished at that time, he says; however added that he doesn’t think it’s due to the way the storm drain system is designed.
“How do you design for that,” Cablay posed. “It did what it could, then mother nature takes care of the rest.”
Maps would enable people to know how to get around and would also hopefully encourage residents to do some preventative maintenance on those little grates in curb-and-gutter areas in front of houses.
“It doesn’t take much to clean it out,” Cablay said.
He said if residents focused on those storm drains in front of their own property it would be helpful. All that is needed is to scrape the debris out of the grates and into the the gutter, so the street sweeper can actually pick it up.
Cablay says with the climate shifting, these types of storms may begin to come more frequently, which is what is happening in North Carolina, where he just returned from. There, they measure rain in feet, up to 6 feet per year, however in 2020, there was 7 feet of water. In California, where Cablay hails from, the state is seeing extremes in heat and moisture, that causes what would normally be average situations to become more extreme.
