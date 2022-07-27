Rail shipping site begins to take shape, despite reductions in facility’s scope

Workers operate heavy construction equipment at the site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, as pictured on Tuesday. While adjustments continue to be made to the scope and timing of the project, Malheur County Development Corporation Board members expressed confidence that completion is nearing.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NYSSA — Officials on the Malheur County Development Corporation Board are seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel,” as the site of the future Treasure Valley Reload Center begins to take shape. Grading and earthwork on the site to prepare for laying of freight rail is completed, ahead of anticipated inspections by Rick Matthews of Union Pacific Railroad.

As construction continues, the board continues to reexamine the center’s financial condition and make changes to plans. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the board reviewed a seventh change order on the project.



Tags

Load comments