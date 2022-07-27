Rail shipping site begins to take shape, despite reductions in facility’s scope

Workers operate heavy construction equipment at the site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, as pictured on Tuesday. While adjustments continue to be made to the scope and timing of the project, Malheur County Development Corporation Board members expressed confidence that completion is nearing.
NYSSA — Officials on the Malheur County Development Corporation Board are seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel,” as the site of the future Treasure Valley Reload Center begins to take shape. Grading and earthwork on the site to prepare for laying of freight rail is completed, ahead of anticipated inspections by Rick Matthews of Union Pacific Railroad.
As construction continues, the board continues to reexamine the center’s financial condition and make changes to plans. At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the board reviewed a seventh change order on the project.
The change order accounts for earthwork and aggregate installation from June 16-25, as well as removal of one earthwork task and a concrete irrigation channel bid item from the project. It accounts for an overall increase in price for contract one of $385,024.
With this change, contract one now has a price tag of $9,875,979. No changes to its substantial completion date of Sept. 28 were made during this meeting.
“They’re very close to the end,” said Brad Baird, construction project manager with Anderson Perry and Associates.
Board member Jason Pearson moved to approve the change order and payment No. 9 by Steve Lindley Contracting, for work completed to date on contract one, seconded by Board member Lynn Findley. The motion carried unanimously.
The amount due on this payment was $793,242
The board also reviewed and approved a request for payment No. 9 by Steve Lindley Contracting, for work completed to date on contract one.
Board member Greg Smith reviewed a change order in progress through the Oregon Department of Transportation, discussions for which he and Baird took part in this month.
“We shared with them where we were on our timeline; The biggest thing we shared with them is the fact that we need to downsize the building from 60,000 sq. ft. to 40,000 sq. ft.,” said Smith. “With that change, and with the removal of the truck scale … [and] certain road improvements… We’re going to go with the bare bones road into the facility.”
The center is not presently required to have a scale for shipping trucks, according to Smith. With these changes, Smith reports that ODOT has requested changes to the project’s timetable.
A milestone which was originally June 30, later changed to Aug. 31.
“Now we’re requesting that we move that milestone out to April 30, 2023.”
Despite this request, Smith said plans still call for opening the facility by February.
Smith moved to approve the change order, seconded by Findley. The motion carried unanimously.
Construction update
According to Baird, earthwork for the laying of rail line “A,” “B,” and “D’ is completed, awaiting final inspection by Matthews. As previously reported, line “C” is omitted from the first phase of construction due to increasing construction costs, as is a secondary road previously planned to the center.
Sub-ballast for the “A” line is expected to begin this week and take approximately 10 days, at which point Railworks is expected to come in on Aug. 8 to lay down rails.
While the board anticipates $3 million in additional funding, Smith maintains that the board should “not spend a dime we don’t have” until they have funding in hand.
According to Baird, the board is in talks with Americold officials to determine what options exist for maximizing the building as plans for its construction continue. Americold is signed on as future tenant at the center.
Baird said a team of six Oregon senators is scheduled to tour the construction site Aug 23-24. Smith said he intends to “roll out the red carpet” for their arrival, as the board continues to work with state officials to ensure completion of the project.
According to Baird, a rebuild of the corporation’s website is planned, which will include a webcam so that members of the public can watch construction progress at the center. A launch date for a rebuilt website is to be announced.
Greg Smith
The Malheur County Court on July 20 rejected paying $15,000 per month to keep Gregory Smith & Company on the project. It counter-offered paying $6,000 to $9,000 per month for one year for a project manager. During Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted to accept $9,000 monthly, with a counteroffer that incidental invoices also be accepted.
Smith expressed during Tuesday’s meeting that he would like to continue as an officer on the board.
“I think I have an obligation to assist in getting this project completed,” said Smith. “I think it’s the right thing for the county. The county has been extraordinarily good to me, the citizens of this county have been extraordinarily good, and I think this is a project that when it’s done we’re all going to be proud of. And I want to be part of that.”
Smith asked for a vote of confidence to present to the court, which board members graciously obliged.
“When you’re doing something pretty darn complex, you need to finish with how you started. Greg has done — Greg and his staff have done — a tremendous amount of great things. This is an extremely complex issue, and it has been from the start,” said Findley in moving to give a vote of confidence.
This was seconded by Pearson and the motion carried, with Smith abstaining from voting.
“In a baseball analogy, we’re rounding third and heading for home. There’s no reason to go back to second,” added Pearson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.