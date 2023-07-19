BURNS — A presentation on rail safety is one of the items on the agenda for the upcoming meeting for The Southeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold its next meeting on Monday at the Burns Courthouse. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time and the courthouse is at 242 South Broadway, Burns.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities, per the Americans with Disabilities Act. The public is invited to attend.



