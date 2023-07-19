BURNS — A presentation on rail safety is one of the items on the agenda for the upcoming meeting for The Southeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold its next meeting on Monday at the Burns Courthouse. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time and the courthouse is at 242 South Broadway, Burns.
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities, per the Americans with Disabilities Act. The public is invited to attend.
Members of the public can also attend the meeting telephonically, by dialing 1 (971) 277-1965; meeting code 156989441#. Those tuning in from Malheur County will need to do so from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.
The agenda includes updates regarding state, county and city transportation projects, and other related topics.
The commission comprises transportation partners from Malheur, Grant and Harney counties, as well as representatives from the Burns-Paiute Tribes.
Time has been set aside for public comments regarding project proposals and other transportation-related topics. To schedule time on the agenda at commission meetings, please contact Sheri Folsom at (541) 963-3179.
An Area Commission on Transportation is an advisory body chartered by the Oregon Transportation Commission to help address all aspects of transportation. More information about Area Transportation Commissions is available at https://bit.ly/3qVwuOW.
Meeting information can be made available in alternate formats upon request for persons with disabilities. To request alternate formats or for more information about this meeting, please contact Sheri Folsom at the number listed above or by email at Sheri.FOLSOM@odot.oregon.gov. Requests should be made at least 48 hours before meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.