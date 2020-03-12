ONTARIO — The rail operation plan for the Treasure Valley Reload Center has been approved by the Oregon Department of Transportation will now go to the Oregon Transportation Commission for its final review.
In the meantime, state and local officials discussed ways to fund the delivery of water and sewer services from the City of Nyssa to the reload center.
The proposed reload center will be the shipping point where product will be delivered by truck to be transferred into rail cars to be shipped to markets around the country.
Ongoing design work was divided between the reload center, which is being done by Anderson Perry and the layout of the rail facilities, and how they will be operated by RailPros.
Project manager for Malheur County, Greg Smith, reported Monday that RailPros had submitted the operation plan to ODOT which has reviewed and now will be presented to the OTC at a future meeting.
In regards to the reload center itself, Smith said the Malheur County Development Corporation, which is the sponsor of the reload center on behalf of the county, will be sharing the cost of laying around two miles of water and sewer lines between the reload center and the nearest connection to city services with ODOT.
Smith said ODOT was reluctant to pay the full amount of laying two miles of utility lines when reviewing the 30 percent complete plans for the reload center. Smith said he understood their concerns, “I can’t argue with it,” he said. Adding, “It doesn’t help us in the future.”
While the project site, north of Nyssa, could provide water and septic services on site, that could be a major hinderance toward development of a proposed industrial park in conjunction with the reload center, Smith noted. While half of the cost of the utility lines will come from the $26 million appropriated by the Legislature as part of the ConnectOregon program to build transportation infrastructure, Smith said. The project board will need to come up with the rest of the money.
During a meeting among state, city and county officials Wednesday at Nyssa City Hall, various funding alternative were being considered, including Business Oregon’s Special Public Works Funds, which was said to have the most streamlined application process.
