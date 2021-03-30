NYSSA
Another major step appears to have been taken toward construction of the proposed reload center north of Nyssa.
Although not directly involved in the development of the rail project, it will ease the way for it to occur as it could have presented a major roadblock.
The Treasure Valley Reload Center is being designed to facilitate the off-loading of onions and other products at the center to be reloaded on to rail cars for shipment. To provide the needed length of rail to provide the needed room to switch cars, the rail would block the crossing at Gem Avenue, which is used by Froerer Farms to access their fields on the east side of the railroad.
According to a copy of the agreement for new access, Union Pacific Railroad had given notice to the Froerer Family of its intentions to close the private Gem Avenue crossing because of the project increased reload center-related traffic and the required track length.
To establish further access to their properties, one alternative is to establish a road directly beside railroad, from Gem Avenue to Gamble Island Road, to the south, on land owned by the Froerers and on an easement across from property owned by Alscott Farms.
However, the Foerers may suggest the other alternative to that route, if easement is not allowed, which may be an improved access to the railroad crossing at King Avenue, to the north. The costs of providing an alternative access for the Froerers to their property will be covered by grant funds. The reload facility project is being funded by $26 million authorized by the Oregon Legislature from Oregon Lottery funds.
