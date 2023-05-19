Celsa Mesta, Parent Involvement Coordinator at Aiken Elementary, left cheers on students as fourth-grader Trayten Brown holds out a sign urging them to "Tap Here to Power Up," featuring an idea and character from Super Mario Bros.
Second-graders from Sara Lee's and Mindy Shrum's classes are greeted by fourth-graders as they finish a lap. Pictured, front to back, are Aaliyah Longoria Moreno, from Shrum's class, Daniela Cerezo-Cid from Lee's class, and Julian Mendez from Shrum's class.
ONTARIO — Bubbles, sprays of color, cheers and high fives greeted students participating in a jog-a-thon at Aiken Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level got the chance to make laps around the school's new track for 45 minutes, while another grade level cheered them on from the sidelines.
As the school year draws to an end, officials have a host of fun activities planned, including Wagon's Ho. For that, Aiken, Pioneer and Cairo fourth-graders "will be pioneering all day" at Aiken Elementary, according to Principal Tobey Huddleston.
Additionally, to celebrate the final week of school, with the last day being June 2, Aiken students will get to cool off with an end-of-year celebration at the Splash Park at the Ontario Aquatic Center.
