ONTARIO — Bubbles, sprays of color, cheers and high fives greeted students participating in a jog-a-thon at Aiken Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level got the chance to make laps around the school's new track for 45 minutes, while another grade level cheered them on from the sidelines.

As the school year draws to an end, officials have a host of fun activities planned, including Wagon's Ho. For that, Aiken, Pioneer and Cairo fourth-graders "will be pioneering all day" at Aiken Elementary, according to Principal Tobey Huddleston.



