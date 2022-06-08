Racers ready for national event at new Ontario Speedway

ONTARIO — Attendees of inaugural jet sprint boat races at the Ontario Speedway this weekend can expect to see professionals reaching speeds of more than 100 mph as they make their way around the track.
It will be the first such race in the area in nearly 20 years, with Marsing, Idaho, having previously been home to such events known to draw thousands of spectators. Those events came to an end when that facility was no longer available.
Jet sprint racing is described as “the most extreme form of water motorsport in the world” by the U.S. Jet Sprint Association. For the races, a crew of two (driver and navigator) race through a series of twisting, narrow channels in less than 4 feet of water,
Organizer Ron Dillon further explains that the sprint boats’ “acceleration is brutal, going from 0 to 100 mph in under 3 seconds.” Additionally, he said “they can hit 7 G’s on the turns,” noting that there have been instances of drivers passing out. The G-force is comparable to a F-16 fighter jet, Dillon said, with the difference being the jet sprint boat racers are not wearing pressurized suits, like pilots in those airplanes do.
As racers take their turn one at a time around the track, a large cement loading and unloading ramp will help minimize “dead time” between racers.
“It’s a very, very exciting and quick pace show,” Dillon said.
He also explained that the boats throw “one heck of a rooster tale” as they suck and pump up to 750 gallons of water per second while moving around the track.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “Those people who have never seen it before will be blown away by how fast they go.”
Located on a portion of the former Ontario Municipal Golf Course, water has been on the track for weeks so it could soak into the ground ahead of the event, according to organizer Ron Dillon.
Initially, officials had hoped the two-day event would include amateur racing on the first day, having cleared the hoop to do so with the Ontario City Council in March. And, while there is a lot of interest surrounding that, Dillon said it won’t be in the mix this time around. However, he noted that it remains a goal for future events.
As such, Friday’s event will be more of a “show and shine and test and tune,” Dillon says, which is why adult ticket prices are lower on the first day.
Those attending on Saturday will see the sprint boat racers practicing, qualifying and elimination racing.
Dillon wants spectators to know that there are no bleachers at the speedway at this time. He urges attendees to bring their own folding chairs or lawn chairs.
“We have a wonderful berm three-quarters of the way around the track,” he said. “It will be great to sit on, and is packed hard dirt.”
Additionally, with temperatures expected to be in the high 80s on Saturday, he suggested attendees bring something to provide shade, such as an umbrella or pop-up canopy.
The track took four months longer than anticipated to build and there is still work to be done, but that is on hold until after the first race. Another step needed is to get water lines out to the property. This will be crucial to maintain grass once it is planted. Dillon said it won’t likely be growing by the next race in July, but is hopeful it will be by the third race in September.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from several food vendors, and there also will be a beer garden. No entertainment is on tap for the first race, but Dillon says he believes there will be for future events.
“Our focus is on getting people in for some great racing,” he said.
Furthermore, for people traveling to the area who want to stay for both days, there will be passes available to purchase for dry camping on site. Dillon said people won’t be able to have campfires at all, but they’ll be able to bring their vehicles in and park it, similar to the annual Big Nasty Hill Climb in New Plymouth.
He said there hasn’t been any pushback on camping from officials, noting “the city has been good to work with.”
City Manager Pro Tem and Community Development Director Dan Cummings verified that everything has been signed off on, including camping.
Dillon said noise levels will be similar to the Meridian Speedway or Firebird Raceway, which are regional motorsport racing venues.
All racers will be members of the American Power Boat Association and United States Jet Sprint Association. There will be three race classes: unlimited, group A 400 class and group B super modified class. A lineup of the teams is available online at https://www.usjsa.org/teams.
For an approximate schedule of events, visit www.ontariospeedway.com, and click on “Schedule.”
Dillon urges the community to go out and support the event, saying “people are really going to get a kick out of it.”
