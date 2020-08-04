ONTARIO — Ontario Fire Department was on scene at Ontario Sanitary Service on Sunday at about 1:15 p.m. after a call to emergency services.
“It was quite a bit of damage, could have been a lot worse,” stated Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton in a phone interview on Monday morning.
He said it was either some smoldering trash or spontaneous combustion inside one of the 12,000 square foot trailers located on site at Ontario Sanitary that caused a fire to take off.
The trailers are used for sorting trash and where cardboard bales are stored.
“We had to cut siding, there was a lot of smoke damage, damaged a tractor that was inside,” said Leighton.
He also said that there was electrical wiring damage that will have to be replaced.
Leighton said that he couldn’t assess the monetary value of the damage and said that it would require a structural engineer to evaluate the impact of the fire.
