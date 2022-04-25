Quick-thinking deputy, trooper save man overdosing on fentanyl

ONTARIO — Had a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy not checked on a passenger and realized what was happening to him during a traffic stop, the 20-year-old man from Greeley, Colorado may have died. That’s what a medic told Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe about another fentanyl overdose that occurred last week.
The sheriff said when Deputy Haylee Harding made a traffic stop on vehicle that was traveling too fast, she noticed the passenger was slumped over sleeping. Harding asked the 17-year-old girl who was driving about the man, and she said he was just sleeping. She nudged him to wake up, but he wouldn’t.
At that point, Harding noticed that man was sweating profusely and in an extreme state of relaxation. She went to the passenger side of the vehicle to try to wake him up. The sheriff said Harding noticed “a gargling sound and snoring noises,” then determined he was demonstrating symptoms of fentanyl overdose.
Harding grabbed Narcan — an opioid overdose reversal medication — from her vehicle and administered it and called for medical. Shortly thereafter, Oregon State Police Trooper Jason Reese arrived and gave the man another dose of Narcan.
As paramedics arrived, the man was waking up, but Treasure Valley Paramedics still took him to the hospital.
The driver told the deputy they were heading to the Adrian area and that she had picked the man up from a rehabilitation facility in Boise where her boyfriend also was staying. He was supposed to stay at her place for the night and fly out to Colorado the next day.
She said she stopped at a local grocery store and when she came out and saw him slumped over sleeping, but didn’t think anything of it.
Wolfe said that the following day when a deputy followed up with the man, he said he “purchased two blue fentanyl pills in Ontario and took both of them. He knew they were fentanyl and it almost killed him.”
There’s no way of knowing where the pills came from, as the man said he was not going to provide any information on who he purchased them from.
“So we’re kind of at a dead end there,” Wolfe said.
The driver is not being charged with anything and it’s important to note that a Good Samaritan calling in a potential overdose would not be charged with the crime.
That is unless it could be proved that person had provided the fentanyl.
“That’s a different story,” Wolfe said.
It’s worth noting, if someone is struggling to wake up and appears to be in an extreme state of relaxation, it could be signs of an overdose.
According to American Addiction Centers’ website a triad of symptoms, “pinpoint pupils, respiratory depression and a decreased level of consciousness” strongly suggests fentanyl overdose. Other common symptoms include blue lips, stiffening of the body or seizure-like activity, foaming at the mouth and confusion or strange behavior before becoming unresponsive.
Furthermore, an overdose typically happens shortly after taking the substance. According to a study of firsthand accounts from people who have OD’d on fentanyl, 75% report “rapid speed of onset,” occurring within seconds to minutes.
Resurrecting a task force
The sheriff said a few weeks ago, law enforcement officials took 200 fentanyl pills off the streets of the Ontario area. Due to that case being under investigation by law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, more details are not currently available.
Wolfe noted that the High Desert Task Force could be coming back to the area soon.
“We hope. We think it’s going to be resurrected pretty soon, with a lot of players,” he said.
“There’s thousands of pills coming into this county, just because there is a market for it,” according to the sheriff. “It’s in every community, anywhere. I had a conversation with a person just last week who was saying we don’t have them here. I said, ‘Are you kidding me? There’s thousands here.’”
Furthermore, some are potent enough that one dose of opioid drug overdose reversal medication may not be enough.
To make them “super potent,” Wolfe said they are grinding fentanyl pills up, making a fine powder and coating other fentanyl pills with them.
All of his deputies are now carrying Narcan, which was provided at no charge to the sheriff’s office through a state health agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.