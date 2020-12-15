Quarantined? Four Rivers Cultural Center to give out Christmas kits

Four Rivers Cultural Center is putting together Christmas kits are for people who are “currently in quarantine or have had to quarantine during the month of December because of COVID-19." The deadline is to register is Friday.

MALHEUR COUNTY

Malheur County residents who are currently in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a new initiative spearheaded by Four Rivers Cultural Center to provide “a free Christmas kit filled with quarantine essentials,” according to a news release issued on Monday afternoon.

These kits are for people who are “currently in quarantine or have had to quarantine during the month of December because of COVID-19.”

The Center is seeking to deliver 150 kits throughout Malheur County to those who have been impacted this month.

Only 150 kits will be available and these kits will be “hand delivered” to residents of Malheur County who register at: https://bit.ly/Christmaskits. Kits include meal ingredients, hand soap, face coverings, grocery gift cards and more.

The deadline to register is Friday, with kits being delivered on Dec. 21 thru 23.

