VALE — Organizers are gearing up for Vale's 108th annual 4th of July Rodeo and Suicide Race, which is July 1-4 with events leading up to it.
The first is this Friday: a qualifying event for the local roping and barrel racing events in this year’s rodeo. That event, Billy Evins Memorial Roping and Racing, will be Friday; participants must be Malheur County Residents.
There are five age categories for barrel racing, each having an entry fee of $10.
A team roping draw immediately follows.
For more information, contact Craig Evins at (541) 212-6230.
On June 29, there will be the Grand Marshall barbecue at Wadleigh Park. That will begin at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5 per person, and free for children 5 and younger.
The “slack” rodeo performance will be June 30 at 6 p.m., and will be free to the public.
The Rodeo, which is co-sanctioned by NPRA and ICA, starts July 1 and will begin each night with a pre-rodeo at 7 p.m., grand entry at 7:45 p.m. and the main event at 8 p.m.
The Suicide Race will be July 3 at 8 p.m.
The final day of the rodeo starts with the annual Fourth of July parade at 5 p.m. and will include the queen coronation at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. They are available in advance at Malheur Drug and Mal’s Diner or online at rodeoticket.com. Once there, use the Spectators drop-down menu to navigate to “Find Rodeos by State.” From there, you can click on a state map and enter Vale’s Zip Code, 97918, where you will be taken to a page with respective ticket prices.
