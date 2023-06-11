Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Suicide Race - Team Roping

A member of a team roping duo attempts to lasso the back leg of the steer during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Suicide Race last year.

 Mikhail LeBow file | Argus Observer

VALE — Organizers are gearing up for Vale's 108th annual 4th of July Rodeo and Suicide Race, which is July 1-4 with events leading up to it.

The first is this Friday: a qualifying event for the local roping and barrel racing events in this year’s rodeo. That event, Billy Evins Memorial Roping and Racing, will be Friday; participants must be Malheur County Residents.



