PAYETTE COUNTY — What are thought to be new cracks throughout the Payette County Courthouse and Jail were inspected by engineers last week, who determined the structure is safe for now.
Officials noticed the cracks in areas of the ceiling and around braces, following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in central Idaho that shook homes, buildings and roads throughout the Western Treasure Valley on March 31.
Following the winter of 2016-17, which dumped historic loads of snow collapsing some buildings all together, cracks did appear and they have been monitored since, according to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech.
It is believed some of the cracks that appeared in 2017 may have grown as a result of the earthquake, and some cracks are believed to be new, he said.
The interior of the jail is painted each year, Creech says, adding that some of the new cracks appear to “have not been painted over in the past.”
Holladay Engineering inspected the Payette County facilities, he said.
“They have determined that the building has no structural concerns at this time that would require evacuation,” Creech says. “They will assist Payette County with monitoring specific cracks to determine if there is any further concern about the safety of the facility.”
What to do if you notice structural damage
Payette County Assessor Mark Harvey says he has not had any reports of structural damage or inquiries from property owners about what to do for any.
“As I understand at this point, there has been no severe damage reported in the county as of yet,” he says.
In the event someone did have damage, Harvey suggested people do just what was done at the county facilities: “We are strongly suggesting, if you think you have property damage, get a civil engineer involved.”
“If you notice rocks have fallen off the front of a house, or things that are more serious, a structural engineer would be the first to say whether it was a structural damage incident or settling of the ground,” he says.
In the event there is damage, the Assessor’s Office would ultimately be involved to help with casualty loss, such as loss of property, like buildings falling down. If it was serious enough to require reconstruction, Harvey says, the owner could claim a casualty loss.
Typically the damage would also need to be reported to a police department or sheriff’s office so they can see the damage, Harvey said. That entity would then report it to Creech, who is also the county’s emergency coordinator, “then we would offer assistance of casualty loss.”
This could ultimately involve a possible reduction on property tax, Harvey explained, adding though that it would be “an offset, not a forgiveness.”
“It’s not over yet,” he said. “I’m sure people are still investigating.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.