ONTARIO — How long does it take to rub a special seasoning onto 600 chicken halves? The answer will be discovered next Wednesday evening as Kiwanians will get together to do just that in the Commercial Building at the Malheur County fairgrounds.

The following day, those chickens will be grilled up over a hot bed of coals at Beck-Kiwanis Park. They will then be served up as take-home dinners with all the fixings, including coleslaw for an annual fundraiser.



