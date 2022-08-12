From left, Bob Komoto, Kienii Scott, Bob Reid, Guy Blair, Byron Shock, Kelly Jones, Daleen Stephens and Trent Powell prepare chickens for the Ontario Kiwanis Club’s annual Chicken Bar-B-Que fundraiser dinner in August of 2021. This year's fundraiser will be served up in a drive-through format once again, and will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario.
ONTARIO — How long does it take to rub a special seasoning onto 600 chicken halves? The answer will be discovered next Wednesday evening as Kiwanians will get together to do just that in the Commercial Building at the Malheur County fairgrounds.
The following day, those chickens will be grilled up over a hot bed of coals at Beck-Kiwanis Park. They will then be served up as take-home dinners with all the fixings, including coleslaw for an annual fundraiser.
Dubbed the Chicken Bar-B-Que, the event will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at one of the club’s namesake venues: Beck-Kiwanis park, which is in the 400 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.
Tickets are $14 and they are available for purchase from Kiwanis members, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce at 251 S.W. Ninth St., and Kinney and Keele True Value Hardware at 251 S.W. Fourth Ave.
Before the pandemic hit in 2020, people could eat at the park or get their meals to go. Since then, the club has only served take-home dinners and it will be the same this year, according to Guy Blair, immediate past president of the club. Those who show up can go through the drive through and get pre-packaged dinners. Blair said the dinners will be put together on an as-needed basis, with any leftover foods getting donated to those in need.
He said the goal is to sell 600 chicken halves, noting that sometimes they sell more tickets than that. However, Blair said that has never been problematic, as many people don’t ever show up to pick up their meals.
In 2021, some of the leftover meals were taken to the Ontario Fire Department for the crew there, and the rest was donated to a local food bank or pantry.
The barbecue as the main fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Ontario.
Blair said the big-ticket sellers for the event include Kiwanians Bob Reed, Bob and Janet Komoto and Clint and Candace Shock. He further commented that Bob Komoto was really the one overseeing the entire project.
The funds raised help the club support local youth programs and Kiwanis parks.
This includes donating money for scholarships at Treasure Valley Community College, money for the endowment fund to help build the scholarship fund and the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley.
