This is one of three display cases at the Nyssa post office featuring the pictures of Purple Heart recipients who were either residents of Nyssa or have strong ties to the Nyssa community through family.
NYSSA — When Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb shares information about the permanent picture display in the Nyssa post office, it’s clear she’s proud of the veterans who are remembered here.
Bringing with her the Purple Heart flag belonging to her dad’s twin brother who was killed in Iwo Jima during World War II, Holcomb said how much honoring veterans means to her as her dad also served in the military.
She said how family members of the veterans whose pictures are featured here like “coming in and seeing their family.”
When asked about when this display of Purple Heart recipients first started to take shape in the post office, Holcomb, who used to be employed there, said that she thought it started with the introduction of the Purple Heart commemorative stamp which was issued in 2003.
She said that the post office had three cases, similar to ones found at movie theaters holding posters. These cases which are affixed to the wall were used to exhibit the varieties of stamps that were currently on sale at the time.
Holcomb said that these cases were repurposed as a display to honor Nyssa’s veterans.
She also noted that the windows of the post office are usually always closed as a way to keep the sun from fading the pictures.
“I’ve always been proud of my dad,” she said, “I just want to honor the veterans.”
In talking about her dad, she recounted a story in which she was having a conversation with her mom after looking at her dad’s official papers. Her mom maintained that her husband didn’t serve overseas, to which Holcomb said that contradicted what his papers stated, which said he was a “rifleman in Okinawa” during World War II.
Her mom was surprised by this news.
Holcomb said how that generation seldom talked about where they were or what they did while serving, so she wasn’t taken aback like her mom was at hearing this.
