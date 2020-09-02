Puppy found on I-84 will be reunited with owner

Humane Society officials say this 10-week-old Shitzu “suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but otherwise, thankfully, appears OK.”

 Idaho State Police

NAMPA

Investigating troopers have identified the owner of a Shitzu puppy about 10 weeks old that was found on Interstate-84 on Tuesday afternoon. The dog had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a home in Nampa.

Troopers have been in contact with shelter managers at the West Valley Humane Society, where workers have been caring for the puppy since it was recovered.

Although it appears the little dog will be reunited with his family, investigators with both Idaho State Police and Nampa Police would still like to find out who took the puppy.

The woman who called police, said she had allegedly seen something tossed from a window of a moving car, and pulled over to help. She flagged down an ISP Trooper from the side of the westbound lanes of I-84, and told him about the incident saying she wasn’t able to identify the vehicle or person inside.

Police say the incident reportedly happened at about 2:20 p.m.

The trooper called Canyon County Animal Control who picked up the animal.

Humane Society officials say the puppy “suffered some road rash around his mouth and paws but otherwise, thankfully, appears OK.”

The woman who stopped to help the pup said she would be willing to adopt the dog if a proper owner isn’t found.

