PORTLAND — The unexpected announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, that it would cut oil production starting in May has helped push gas prices higher. Other factors behind climbing pump prices include an increase in demand for gas in the U.S. and a drop in gasoline stocks. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded jumps a dime to $3.61 a gallon. The Oregon average gains six cents to $3.99.

“Oil markets have had more than a week to digest the news from OPEC+. The announcement sent crude oil prices surging above $80 a barrel, although prices have struggled to stay above that mark,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Still, the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”



