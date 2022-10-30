‘Pulling out all the stops’

TVCC Foundation Board members, Raeshelle Meyer, Cathy Yasuda and Debbie Blackaby pause for a photo with a 65-diamond white gold tennis bracelet at Alvarado’s Jewelers in Ontario. The bracelet is the big bling raffle item for this year’s TVCC Foundation Gala. The event is the main annual fundraiser for scholarships for students attending Treasure Valley Community College.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — Move over girls: On Nov. 4, diamonds are college students’ best friends — specifically, those who are attending Treasure Valley Community College and vying for scholarships.

“It’s going to be extra special this year as TVCC celebrates our 60th anniversary,” wrote Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director of the TVCC Foundation, in an email to the Argus.



Preview the auction packages in the online version of this article at www.argusobserver.com.

