‘Pulling out all the stops’

TVCC Foundation Board members, Raeshelle Meyer, Cathy Yasuda and Debbie Blackaby pause for a photo with a 65-diamond white gold tennis bracelet at Alvarado’s Jewelers in Ontario. The bracelet is the big bling raffle item for this year’s TVCC Foundation Gala. The event is the main annual fundraiser for scholarships for students attending Treasure Valley Community College.
ONTARIO — Move over girls: On Nov. 4, diamonds are college students’ best friends — specifically, those who are attending Treasure Valley Community College and vying for scholarships.
“It’s going to be extra special this year as TVCC celebrates our 60th anniversary,” wrote Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director of the TVCC Foundation, in an email to the Argus.
In celebration of the college’s diamond anniversary, the theme of this year’s Foundation Gala fundraiser is Diamond’s Galore. It will be “full of glitz and glamour,” according to an update from Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director of the TVCC Foundation.
She described this year’s big bling raffle item as “stunning.” It is a 14K white gold diamond tennis bracelet from Alvarado Jewelers of Ontario, according to Yasuda. It features 65 diamonds, is over 2 carats in total and has a value of more than $7,000. Raffle tickets for the bracelet cost $100 each and people do not have to be present to win.
There is no limit to how many raffle tickets will be sold for that item, and Yasuda said that many people have already been buying them on the website for this year’s gala. There also will be raffle tickets sold the night of the gala.
The foundation also will have available for purchase 60 bottles of premier wine paired with gift certificates worth $60 or more.
But that’s not all that people can buy for the Foundation’s biggest scholarship fundraiser of the year.
The lineup for the live auction portion of the evening “is the best we’ve had,” Yasuda said. It features experience packages, such as golf packages, dinner with College President Dana Young, work parties with Chukar mens baseball and womens basketball teams, a wine tour, seven nights in a home at Rancho Mirage, a fantasy firemen’s birthday party for children, a hunting party and many other items. Preview the auction packages in the online version of this article at argusobserver.com.
There also will be a silent auction and “several other games during the night.”
“We are pulling out all the stops,” Yasuda said.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m.
A special dinner menu is planned, including Prime Manhattan Steak Diane and side dishes, along with dessert.
Yasuda expressed gratitude for support from local businesses, individuals and organizations who have donated auction items, money and bought tickets. She also gave a nod to Foundation Board members and TVCC staff and other volunteers helping with the event.
Tickets are $50 per person and reservations are needed so there is ample seating and food. Yasuda urges people to go online and get the tickets or call the Foundation office as early as possible this week if they plan to attend, as there already are 46 tables reserved.
Tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/TVCC22Gala. There, reservations and donations also can be made.
For more information, phone (541) 881-5586.
“Don your diamonds and join us for this extra special Foundation Gala and Auction celebrating 60 years of serving our students and community,” says Yasuda.
