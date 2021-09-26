ONTARIO — The Ontario Public Works Committee sent two items on its agenda back to city staff, after committee members Jake Galeener and Bernie Babcock requested changes.
The items sent back are a memorandum of understanding with Pheasants Forever, that would continue to give hunting and recreational access near Skyline and Malheur Farm Sites, while the other item had to do with a design contract for dumpster enclosures in the lot that houses the Home Depot and other businesses in Ontario.
Committee Member Jake Galeener asked city staff to “administratively” follow up with Whipplespring LLC who leases the land from the city, to address the following concerns: roads and access, maintenance of a 5- to 10-foot buffer zone and puncturevine, more commonly known as goat heads.
In addition to other upkeep and maintenance on the property, Pheasants Forever has been working with students in Treasure Valley Community College Natural Resources program to eradicate puncturevine on the property for several years.
Committee Member Bernie Babcock requested a survey be done with the public regarding the dumpster contract as this was not the first time that this item had been brought before the city council in multiple budgets before being pulled due to funding issues. Babcock also wanted to make sure that city staff understood that Committee Member Scott Wilson had to recuse himself from the project, as he works for Ontario Sanitation.
