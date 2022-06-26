Public Works lead receives award for 30 years of service

A lot of interesting things can happen over the course of thirty years of service, something Nyssa Public Works lead Duane Petty knows about.
At the Nyssa City Council’s regular meeting on June 14, Petty was awarded a commemorative plaque by Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret “for 30 years of dedicated service.”
In an email received on June 15, Maret wanted to draw attention to this milestone and share Petty’s years of service with the community.
“Duane is like having 10 guys in one with his vast knowledge and dedication to our city. The city is very proud and lucky to have Duane,” wrote Maret.
On June 23, Maret shared more insights about Petty and his career with the city saying that Petty started working for the city at the age of 18 and “grew up with the city.”
Maret explained that he has worked in both the private sector as well as the public sector for over 40 years and has worked with many different people over that time and he said that “I would put Duane right at the top of the list.”
He went on to say how much Petty “cares about the community” and as a “Jack of all trades” he has been instrumental in keeping the City of Nyssa functioning. Maret said that Petty has many different certifications related to public works and as a result of his dedication to the job and how other employees look up to him.
“He’s more of a mentor to them,” stated Maret, “He’s just that guy.”
He said that Petty gives “120% every day” and is a “true asset to the city” and has “made it what it is today.”
Maret said when he joined the city as an ordinance officer in 2015, he already had a background managing corporations, even running his own business and since starting work with the city, “it’s been amazing” and he said Petty is part of the reason why.
“The public loves him! And they absolutely should. I’ve NEVER heard a bad word about Duane, he’s a good guy,” said Maret.
The newspaper reached out to Petty on June 23 to get his reaction to being honored.
“I’m proud of it, happy do it. I enjoy my job,” said Petty.
