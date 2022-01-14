ONTARIO — Jan. 14, will be the final day for City of Ontario Public Works Director Al Cablay.
City of Ontario Councilor John Kirby during the council meeting on Jan. 11 noted that Cablay, who works for Jacobs, the contractor for Ontario Public Works, was leaving the city. He offered up accolades for Cablay, which were followed by a round of applause.
"We wish you well," said Kirby.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown to see whether the position has been filled or a job posting has been posted. As the city manager, Brown is the supervisor for department heads.
Brown clarified in an email on Jan. 12, “It’s Jacobs position, not the city’s, so I’m not involved in the hiring process. They handle the recruitment and selection. They typically consult with me [Brown] with their finalists before they make an offer.”
Cablay was the Public Works director for 15 months for Ontario.
In a phone interview on Thursday, he said he has accepted a position as Public Works director in New Bern, North Carolina. He starts there on Jan. 24.
In a phone interview with the Argus on Jan. 13, Cablay said that his time in Ontario has been “an enjoyable experience.”
He said Ontario “Is an up-and-coming city,” and that “there is a lot of work,” to be done with infrastructure, but that the city has “a bright future.”
Cablay said while he was here in Ontario he “learned to trust the local staff,” on issues that might come up in the department and that he “leaves a clean slate,” and a “smooth transition.”
He said that starting Monday, Office Manager Suzanne Mulvany, Operations Manager Casey Mordhorst, and City Engineer Paul Woods will manage Ontario’s Public Works department until a new director is found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.