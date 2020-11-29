ONTARIO
Development teams from Home First and Northwest Housing Alternatives will be holding an informational meeting as well as a question-and-answer session with the developer on Tuesday evening. The focus will be two new housing developments that will be breaking ground in Ontario in 2021.
This meeting will be virtual via the Zoom
meeting platform.
The two developments will be bringing 126 new apartments to the Ontario community.
In a phone interview on Nov. 25 with Clayton Crowhurst, Housing Developer with Northwest Housing Alternatives, he said that this outreach meeting will be the first “of a couple that we’ll do.”
Have questions?
Home First Development’s website: www.hfdpartners.com
or call (360) 530-9914
Northwest Housing Alternatives’ website: www.nwhousing.org or call (503) 654-1007.
