Public urged to comment on eminent domain for B2H Transmission line

This diagram shows how tall most towers along the Boardman to Hemingway Line will be, at 140 feet, as compared to many tall buildings and facilities in Oregon. The project's website is at https://bit.ly/3O0VvCP.

 Image courtesy of Idaho Power

LA GRANDE — Idaho Power has filed an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity. If granted, it would enable the utility company to use eminent domain for private property along the 300-mile Boardman to Hemingway 500KV Transmission Line. 

The 500KV line will connect Idaho Power’s Hemingway substation in Idaho to a substation near Boardman, and is commonly referred to as the Board to Hemingway or B2H project.



Tags

Load comments