Public urged to comment on eminent domain for B2H Transmission line

This diagram shows how tall most towers along the Boardman to Hemingway Line will be, at 140 feet, as compared to many tall buildings and facilities in Oregon. The project's website is at https://bit.ly/3O0VvCP.
LA GRANDE — Idaho Power has filed an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity. If granted, it would enable the utility company to use eminent domain for private property along the 300-mile Boardman to Hemingway 500KV Transmission Line.
The 500KV line will connect Idaho Power’s Hemingway substation in Idaho to a substation near Boardman, and is commonly referred to as the Board to Hemingway or B2H project.
Idaho Power could use such a certificate in any court proceeding where it seeks to condemn an interest in land along the transmission line’s path. In simple terms, condemnation is the acquisition or taking of private property for a public purpose, commonly referred to as the right or power of eminent domain.
As such, the Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting two events to provide opportunities for public comment. This was announced in a news release from Oregon PUC on Nov. 10. The events provide the public opportunities to speak directly to the commissioners about the application with the PUC to issue a certificate related to this project.
There are multiple ways members of the public can comment, including at in-person and virtual meetings or by contacting the Oregon PUC directly.
The in-person opportunity arrives Wednesday at a meeting at the Gilbert Event Center in La Grande. The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific Time, and the center is at 1 University Blvd.
Comments can happen via Zoom or by phone during a virtual meeting that will be from 7 to 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 5. The meeting may go beyond the scheduled end time if more people wish to comment, so attendees are urged to log in before 8 p.m. The Zoom link and phone details can be found online at https://bit.ly/3zXBRlz. Those needing translation services for this event should make arrangements no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 18 by phoning (503) 378-6678.
Comment can also submitted directly to Oregon PUC by Jan. 10, 2023. This can be done by emailing PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov, phoning (503) 378-6600 (all relay calls are accepted); or by mailing comments to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – PCN 5, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088.
Stay Informed
To stay informed throughout this process, individuals may request to be added to the distribution list to receive publicly available documents. Submit requests by email to puc.hearings@puc.oregon.gov or by phoning (503) 378-6678. Specify docket PCN 5 in the request.
