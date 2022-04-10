Kathy Ross, a 16-year dispatch veteran, stands while she takes 911 calls at the consolidated dispatch center housed in Vale in this photo from September of 2017. The Malheur County Court has officially proclaimed the week of April 10-16 to be Malheur County Public Safety Telecommunications Week. This coincides with the proclamation of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week made annually by the U.S. Congress and the President of the United States.
VALE — At its regular meeting on Wednesday, the Malheur County Court proclaimed the week of April 10-16 to be Malheur County Public Safety Telecommunications Week. The proclamation coincides with the proclamation of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week made annually by the U.S. Congress and the President of the United States.
As mentioned by Malheur County Sheriff Lt. Rich Harriman, who oversees emergency management for the county, the court recognized telecommunicators as first responders in July of 2021.
The resolution reads, in part, “public safety telecommunicators are more than a calm and reassuring voice at the end of the phone. They are knowledgeable and skilled professionals who work closely with law enforcement, fire and medical personnel; and … our County enjoys a high standard of public health and safety and we owe a great deal of gratitude to them. During this special observance we extend a profound thank you to each operator who answers our request for help -- Tom, Robin, Kathy, Carisa, Stephanie, Ashley and Lori.”
The court invites citizens to observe this week as a means of honoring the men and women who serve in this capacity.
According to the National Public Safety Telecommunications Week website, the observance was first set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. On the website, a statement from APCO International describes the observance as “a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of [telecommunicators’] hard work and dedication.”
Residents are urged to observe this week for our telecommunicators who protect our health and safety.
