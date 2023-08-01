Public input sought for proposed lithium exploration in southern Malheur County

A map on Jindalee Resources website shows the location of lithium deposits on the McDermitt Caldera, including the McDermitt Exploration Project in southern Malheur County and a deposit in Thacker Pass.

 Screenshot via www.jindalee.net

VALE — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management opened a 30-day public input window on a proposal to conduct expanded lithium exploration in the McDermitt Caldera. 

HiTech Minerals, Inc. has submitted a proposed plan of operations to conduct the McDermitt Exploration Project, according to a Monday news release from the Vale District BLM. The project is in southeast Oregon about 20 miles west of McDermitt, Nevada, on BLM-administered lands in Malheur County.



