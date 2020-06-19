ONTARIO — Public comment is now being taken by Business Oregon on proposed rules for the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development fund regarding its loan program.

The draft rules are available on the Business Oregon website, and the comment period will end July 24.

The purpose of the rules is to set the criteria for payment of loans from the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Fund issued by the Economic Development Board.

Loan eligibility requirements, application and board review of submitted projects may be found in OAR Chapter 124.

Comments can be submitted to Mindee Sublette by email to mindee.sublette@oregon.gov, or by mail to Mindee Sublette, Rules Coordinator, Business Oregon, 775 Summer St. N.E., Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301. 

For more information, call Sublette at (503) 986-0036.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments