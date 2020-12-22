ONTARIO
In a one-day session the Oregon Legislature Monday set out what it wanted to do despite protesters who vandalized the Capitol building and tried to disrupt the proceedings.
Of interest to local school districts, House Bill 4402, limits liability of public and privates school, K through 12, and community colleges for claims filed during the COVID-19 emergency period.
This issue has been important to school officials working to get their schools reopened.
House Bill 4401 extends the moratorium on residential evictions through June 30, 2021 and provides funds to reimburse some landlords for unpaid rent after April 1, 2020.
Senate Bill 5731 bulks up the Emergency Board with $100 million to be allocated for wildfire recovery, prevention and preparedness activities.
Another $400 million was included for the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and and there were two allocations to the Housing and Community Services Department in the amounts of $150 million and $50 million.
Senate Bill 1801 also passed, which will allow holders of on-premises liquor sales licenses to sell mixed drinks or single serving of wine for off-premises consumption. The containers are to be sealed and a substantial amount of food must be purchased for the sale to be permitted.
The session was just beginning when protesters were able to get into the Capitol, which is closed due to the pandemic. According to Oregon State Police, they and Salem Police were able to get everyone out of the building and two people were arrested.
