People organize a protest outside of Oregon’s Capitol in Salem in this undated photo. The aim: stopping the expansion of the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline. They say nearby residents are growing concerned over the aging pipeline and that further burden and threaten rural, indigenous, and low-income communities with increased pollution from expanded pipeline and that if the project were approved it would “further burden and threaten rural, indigenous and low-income communities with increased pollution from expanded pipeline and pump station operations.”
This map shows the route of the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline. Owners of the pipeline, TC Energy which also owns Keystone pipeline, has applied to expand the route. As the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is nearing a decision without having held a public hearing since the release of its final environmental impact statement, nonprofit organizations and community members have organized the People’s Hearing on GTN Express, which will be held virtually at 6 p.m. local time on Monday.
Hector Zermeño photo
ONTARIO — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will be among key speakers at a hearing organized by the people for the people regarding the expansion of a natural gas pipeline which travels through north Idaho, eastern Washington and Central Oregon.
The People’s Hearing to Stop GTN Xpress will be held over Zoom at 6 p.m. local time on Monday. Registration for the public hearing is available online at http://bit.ly/3xb2f9G.
Merkley will join environmental advocates and community members who live, work and play along the GTN pipeline rout in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, to share their stories and testimony. The event is being organized by multiple nonprofits, including Columbia Riverkeeper, Rogue Climate and Wild Idaho Rising Tide.
In a news release last week, those organizations stated that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could reach a decision to expand the pipeline as early as Thursday.
Monday’s people’s hearing was born because advocates say FERC didn’t hold a public hearing and “mostly ignored” citizen comments over the expansion of Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline, several nonprofit organizations have organized a hybrid town hall on Monday for people to provide testimony and learn about the impacts of GTN Xpress.
FERC “mostly ignored thousands of comments on this pipeline expansion, sent by citizens, tribal organizations, and public officials and agencies since release of the project’s draft and final environmental impact statements during 2022,” reads the release. “So a coalition of Northwest groups will host a public hearing to gather testimony for the project record.”
During Monday’s townhall, members of the public can provide testimony and learn about the potential impacts of GTN Xpress. People from as far away as British Columbia plan to participate.
The GTN pipeline currently crosses 1,354 miles of the Northwest from British Columbia to California.
“GTN Xpress project approval would further burden and threaten rural, indigenous, and low-income communities with increased pollution from expanded pipeline and pump station operations,” reads the release. “Nearby residents are expressing growing concerns about the risk of pipeline failures from increased flows of flammable, high-pressure gas through a 60-year-plus pipeline, like the 23 ruptures and spills over the past decade of the Keystone pipeline, also owned by TC Energy.”
The proposal from TC Energy to expand the amount of natural gas bing pumped through the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is available online at https://bit.ly/3HKHPJH.
According to the news release an expanded pipeline would equate to “an additional 3.47 million metric tons of annual carbon emissions, the approximate equivalent of adding 754,000 more passenger vehicles each year until 2052. In response to these dangers, elected and agency officials, including U.S. Senators Merkley (D-OR) and Wyden (D-OR), California, Oregon, and Washington attorneys general, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have commented to FERC against this proposed expansion of the GTN fracked gas pipeline.”
Key speakers, in addition to Merkley, include Audrey Leonard, staff attorney for Columbia Riverkeeper; Peter McCartney, climate campaigner for Wilderness Committee; Dr. Annemarie Dooley, physician and board member of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility; and Naghmana Sherazi, activist and board member of Earth Ministry/Washington Interfaith Power and Light.
