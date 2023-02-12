ONTARIO — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will be among key speakers at a hearing organized by the people for the people regarding the expansion of a natural gas pipeline which travels through north Idaho, eastern Washington and Central Oregon.

The People’s Hearing to Stop GTN Xpress will be held over Zoom at 6 p.m. local time on Monday. Registration for the public hearing is available online at http://bit.ly/3xb2f9G.



