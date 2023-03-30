PAYETTE COUNTY — The woman being held on charges related to the disappearance of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, of Fruitland, was arraigned on three felony charges in the Payette County Magistrate Court on Wednesday. The charges were filed by Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke on March 23. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says the charges are unrelated to Michael’s case. He says the stem from a gun crime in 2022. Sarah Wondra, along with her husband, each are facing one federal charge in that case.

Wondra is expected to appear in Payette County Magistrate court on the new local charges a week prior to her expected status check and plea hearing for allegedly not reporting the death of the child who has been missing since July of 2021.



