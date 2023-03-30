PAYETTE COUNTY — The woman being held on charges related to the disappearance of Michael ‘Monkey’ Vaughan, of Fruitland, was arraigned on three felony charges in the Payette County Magistrate Court on Wednesday. The charges were filed by Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke on March 23. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says the charges are unrelated to Michael’s case. He says the stem from a gun crime in 2022. Sarah Wondra, along with her husband, each are facing one federal charge in that case.
Wondra is expected to appear in Payette County Magistrate court on the new local charges a week prior to her expected status check and plea hearing for allegedly not reporting the death of the child who has been missing since July of 2021.
LOCAL CHARGES RESURFACE
According to court records obtained by the Argus Observer, Wondra’s charges in the gun case stem from an incident on April 13, 2022. Those charges are aggravated assault (with a deadly weapon on instrument); evidence-destruction, alteration or concealment; and possession of a controlled substance.
A court official confirmed that three charges filed on March 23 were the same as three of the five filed against her in April of 2022, which Duke dismissed June 1, 2022.
A request for comment from Duke regarding why the charges were refiled last week has not been returned.
A request for comment from the Idaho Attorney General’s office regarding state laws on re-filing of charges once dismissed also has not been returned.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
The latest criminal complaint filed by Duke, details charges filed against Wondra related to the gun case.
Count 1 alleges she threatened to commit a violent injury on a person with a deadly weapon, by pointing a gun at a person’s head at close range, during or immediately following a verbal assault.
Count 2 alleges Wondra “did willfully conceal a handgun knowing that the hand gun was about to be produced, or used or discovered as evidence in a felony, to-wit: by giving the handgun to another, knowing and/or believing it to be evidence of an assault with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used or discovered.
Count 3 alleges she unlawfully possessed acetaminophen/hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance. A handwritten note at the end of that sentence reads, “No PC,” but does not provide further details.
The related warrantless arrest probable cause affidavit includes a recommended bond amount of $250,000. This was granted by Payette County Municipal Judge Robert Jackson, who on Wednesday took several other steps in court related to the case.
POLICE REPORT
The criminal complaint includes a police report from a Fruitland Police officer, which details how the incident took place at Wondras' home. It describes police responded to her house after multiple 911 calls were made. When police arrived, Wondra and her husband, Stacey Wondra, told police a man who had been staying at the home for the previous week “had become belligerent and refused to leave.”
The Wondras claimed they had no guns in the house; however, during a consensual search of the residence, police found a holster and a box that once housed a rifle that was purported to have been sold the prior day in New Plymouth.
According to the report, officers later discovered that Sarah Wondra had taken a purse with a handgun to her parents house, telling her mother what happened. It states that she admitted to hiding it, knowing she wasn’t supposed to have firearms due to a past crime. The purse allegedly also contained four prescription pills, which Sarah told police she had an old prescription for.
FEDERAL CHARGES
The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Idaho filed an indictment against Sarah Wondra on May 10 for unlawful possession of a firearm. It states that in the April 13 incident, Wondra “did knowingly possess” a .40 caliber pistol in violation of U.S. laws. It states that Wondra in 2013 had was convicted of attempted robbery, a Class A Felony, in Multnomah County, Oregon.
The last motion OK’d in the federal case was to set pretrial and jury trial dates, which are May 18 and May 30, respectively in Boise. Wondra has entered a not-guilty plea for that charge, and has twice sought dismissal of the indictment.
Stacey Wondra remains in custody for unlawful possession of a firearm. The majority of related court records are sealed. Huff says Stacey Wondra has been transferred out of Washington County Jail to a federal hold in Ada County.
According to the federal indictment filed in May of 2022, Stacy Wondra was disallowed from having firearms due to a previous firearms conviction for “on or about April 4, 2019” in Montana.
His charge could bring up to 10 years in prison and or a $350,00 fine and three years supervised release. Stacey Wondra initially entered a not-guilty plea on May 23, 2022; in August he requested a change of plea and related hearings have been pushed out several times since. The latest was on Dec. 21, 2022, when the judge also set a pre-trial conference and new trial dates of April 25 and May 8, respectively, have been set.
