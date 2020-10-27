ONTARIO
A proposal to end some adult education services at Snake River Correctional Institution provided by Treasure Valley Community College by the Oregon Department of Corrections has left college officials in a quandary.
While DOC wants to take Adult Basic Education, including GED programs, in house, it wants the college to continue providing work-based education programs, both of which TVCC has been providing under one contract.
TVCC is one of six Oregon community colleges which have been under contract to provide educational services to Department of Corrections facilities and are seeing cutbacks in their contracts.
Other colleges affected are Blue Mountain Community College, Chemeketa Community College, Central Community College, Portland Community College and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
In a letter to the Community College Association, DOC Director Colette Peters, wrote that DOC requested “a unified, consistent approach that serves each of our 14 institutions,’’ but did not find that in an Oct. 14 proposal from the community colleges.
“As such, the DOC will move forward to sunset the five community college contracts scheduled to expire Jan. 31 and issue the required notice to the one community . . . that we will be terminating their contracts early.”
“Our policy decision to bring eduction in-house is a continual reflection of our ongoing commitment to effectively prepare adults in custody for their eventual reentry into our communities,” Peters wrote.
“It is our genuine hope that the colleges will continue to contract with DOC for its work-based education programming,” she said.
In a letter to Peters, college officials noted that the Department of Corrections own education proposal would only reduce its costs by $1 million and requested more clarification information.
“Our current model seems to be working and if we needed to make change, we need to know which services should change,” they wrote.
Young said she and other college leaders will be working with DOC and state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and state Rep. Mark Owens, Crane, to resolve the issue.
In an email, TVCC spokeswoman Abby Lee wrote, “Ending the contract is complicated since it is one contract for Adult Basic Education and Work Based Education. As you can see in the letter, ODOC does not intend to end the WBE programs but had not offered a new contract for those separate services.”
“This makes makes it difficult to continue planning for continuing this (WBE) program, which is primarily our Building Construction Tech program.’
Lee said TVCC was approved to offer college classes under a federal government program but that may be in jeopardy also.
There are eight adult basic skills/GED instructors at SRCi, five support staff, and one instructor at the Warner Creek facility at Lakeview.
