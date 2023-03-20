Proposal for truancy law gets public hearings

When students continue to miss class, school districts have several options, including sending letters to parents. If the problem persists, students may be sent to Truancy Court. Malheur County and its related cities and school districts are looking to strengthen the current rule as chronic absence continues to be an issue countywide.

VALE — Will an ordinance related to combating chronic school truancy get passed in Malheur County? The first public hearing for Ordinance No. 230 will be held on Wednesday, with the second hearing slated for April 5.

The county’s proposal creates steps for addressing the issue within the school before turning the matter over to the Justice Court system, with severe cases having the potential of being prosecuted through the Circuit Court or Juvenile Court and carrying fines of up to $1,000.



