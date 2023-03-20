Proposal for truancy law gets public hearings

When students continue to miss class, school districts have several options, including sending letters to parents. If the problem persists, students may be sent to Truancy Court. Malheur County and its related cities and school districts are looking to strengthen the current rule as chronic absence continues to be an issue countywide.
VALE — Will an ordinance related to combating chronic school truancy get passed in Malheur County? The first public hearing for Ordinance No. 230 will be held on Wednesday, with the second hearing slated for April 5.
The county’s proposal creates steps for addressing the issue within the school before turning the matter over to the Justice Court system, with severe cases having the potential of being prosecuted through the Circuit Court or Juvenile Court and carrying fines of up to $1,000.
Those who would like to comment can send in written comments or attend the Malheur County Court meetings where the hearings will take place.
The county's governing body meets at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in Room 107 at the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W. Virtual attendance is also an option via GoTo Meetings at https://bit.ly/MalCoCourt with access code 299-510-653.
The ordinance carries an emergency declaration which means it will go into effect immediately, if passed by the county’s governing body.
Support for the ordinance has been building at the various school districts and city councils throughout Malheur County and Mark Redmond, superintendent with Malheur Education Service District talked to the court about the ordinance at its meeting in December highlighting data that portrays how chronic absence is impacting academics.
Although the county as a whole is above state average when it comes to attendance, Redmond told the court local rates are pretty rough.
“Attendance is a huge metric,” he said. “Students showing up to school leads to a lot of good things and not showing up creates issues down the road,” he said.
He said that while the COVID-19 didn’t help matters, chronic absence was becoming a trend prior to the pandemic. Furthermore, he stated that a similar rule had been in place for 10 years, but that revisions sought make it “more robust.”
The county has been waiting to adopt the ordinance until all school districts and city councils had time to notify their respective community stakeholders about the plan and adopt their own related rules.
Of the 11 school districts that fall within the Malheur Education Service District, data shows that all (except Juntura) exceeded 20% chronic absenteeism in the 2021-22 school year. This compares to five years ago when only two schools exceeded the 20% mark. However, it is noteworthy that the way the data is being calculated has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, with numbers for the 2019-20 school year altogether unavailable.
HOW IT WORKS
Per the county’s proposed ordinance, it would be unlawful for a student to have chronic absenteeism, and could mean court dates and fines. However, before a citation could be issued a district’s superintendent would have to provide written notice to the student and responsible adult. The notice would have to include certain information. This includes that the student is deemed chronically absent; that the failure of an adult to “send the student to school and maintain the student in school” ensuring no more than 10% of days missed is a violation; how the student and adult may be cited to Justice Court; how the student and adult must attend a school conference; and how the student and adult have the right to request an evaluation for an individualized education program if not on one.
Following this, if the student is still chronically absent or doesn’t attend the conference, an infraction citation will be issued. Students who are in 6th through 12th grade would have to attend the court hearing.
If the adult does not appear, a warrant will be issued.
Once in court, an order to attend school will be issued and future court dates will be set to review progress. With continued chronic absence from there, responsible adults could face a fine of up to $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for any subsequent offenses. And finally, “when circumstances are appropriate,” the ordinance could lead to prosecution of a responsible adult in the Malheur County Circuit Court or Juvenile Court.
Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride has previously told the newspaper that the "process of utilizing the court system, after all other strategies and resources have been exhausted by school districts, to encourage families to send their children to school regularly is not new. Malheur County School Districts have been utilizing the Justice Court system for this purpose for many years.”
