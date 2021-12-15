ONTARIO — Ontario citizen and property owner Heriberta Contreras Granados, spoke through an interpreter and her attorney from the Oregon Law Center Emily Teplin, in a phone interview on Dec. 9. She provided background about her lawsuit that was filed against the city on Dec. 3, regarding excessive fines for a nuisance abatement case.
Contreras Granados told the paper that she was not doing very well with everything that’s happening because of the case that began in February of 2020 and that she is tired. She added that she wants the lawsuit to be over, as it is causing her “a lot of stress.” That stress has come from the fines and fees, including two property liens against her home, that she has received from the city of Ontario totaling nearly $10,000.
Contreras Granados said once she received the notices, because they were only in English and not in Spanish she could not understand them.
She also said that when she went to speak to the Ontario Police Department about her case, she was told her to go pay the fines at the Malheur County Courthouse in Vale.
However, when she went to the courthouse, it was closed, due to COVID-19.
Due to the liens placed on her property by the city, she is unable to sell it or transfer ownership to another person.
Contreras Granados’ Attorney Emily Teplin said that she has not heard back from the city of Ontario regarding their case.
In the lawsuit, she and her lawyers allege the city violated her constitutional rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth amendments, and she is seeking damages or compensation regarding the aforementioned case, along with a request for a jury trial.
Contreras Granados is the second person to sue the city over civil penalties and fines this year. The first suit was from Eldorado Investments, owned by Mayor Riley Hill, which was resolved in the mayor’s favor.
Nearly $1 million past civil penalties and associated fees are on hold at this time while an ad hoc committee reviews the fines and fee structures and presents a solution to the Ontario City Council.
