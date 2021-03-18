Promise of more vaccine doses moves up eligibility timeline

There is no line right now at the Moderna Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Officials with the Malheur County Health Department are urging those who are qualified, including individuals age 65 and older, to hurry in and get their first dose. The clinic is expected to last thru 4 p.m.

 Brad Bailey, file | Argus Observer

MALHEUR COUNTY

On Wednesday during a weekly vaccine update meeting, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen shared that Oregon expects to get more COVID-19 doses from the federal government in the coming weeks, allowing eligibility to open up to everyone 16 and older by May 1.

That is two months sooner than previously estimated.

"The state will continue to make equity the center of our vaccine distribution efforts, ensuring that seniors, people with underlying conditions, frontline workers, and the Oregonians most vulnerable to COVID-19 have the opportunity for vaccinations as soon as possible," OHA stated in a Coronavirus Update on Wednesday.

Currently, Oregonians age 65 and older are being prioritized. No later than March 29, eligibility will open to the following.

• Adults 45–64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk

• Migrant and seasonal farm workers

• Seafood and agricultural workers

• Food processing workers

• People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living

• Individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)

• People currently displaced by wildfires

• Wildland firefighters

• Pregnant people 16 and older

Tags

Load comments