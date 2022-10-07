DOVE candlelight vigil

Attendees hold candles during a candlelight vigil ceremony honoring victims of domestic violence in October of 2018. Project DOVE's annual vigil will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the fountain on the Treasure Valley Community College campus in Ontario.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — In an effort to bring awareness to the plight of those who have survived domestic violence and those who have lost their lives to its devastating effects, Project DOVE holds an annual candlelight vigil as a form of support and remembrance.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Treasure Valley Community College campus at the fountain.



