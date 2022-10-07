ONTARIO — In an effort to bring awareness to the plight of those who have survived domestic violence and those who have lost their lives to its devastating effects, Project DOVE holds an annual candlelight vigil as a form of support and remembrance.
This year’s event will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Treasure Valley Community College campus at the fountain.
The event has been a tradition for the nonprofit for “at least 10 years,” according an email on Oct. 6 from Executive Director Terry Basford.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, hence the reason for holding this commemorative event during this month each year.
Basford highlighted some of the new additions that have been incorporated into this year’s event. This includes musical selections by Nyssa’s middle and high school choirs as well as “Voices from the Walk,” a presentation in which three professionals share domestic violence stories, she said.
This event is free to attend and Project DOVE staff “really encourage people to come out and join us for the vigil.”
Basford admitted that while she dislikes “boring people with statistics, the numbers really do tell the story.”
She said that “annually 10 million women and men become victims of domestic violence” and that women lose their lives to domestic violence more “than any other means.”
“Bureau of Justice statistics show that intimate partner violence amounts to 15% of all violent crime,” stated Basford.
She said that abusers and victims come from “all walks of life” and are not limited to any gender, age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation or any identifying personal feature — domestic violence has the potential to affect anyone.
Hiding in plain sight
Basford explained that domestic violence is a problem that can and does go undetected and is not limited to physical abuse alone.
Other forms of abuse she outlines include financial abuse, where the abusive partner takes control of the victim’s finances; emotional or social abuse, where a person is isolated from friends and family and made to feel as if they have “nowhere to turn.” The latter can also include threats being made against loved ones, personal identification and legal documents being withheld from the victim or even destroyed altogether by the abuser.
An often overlooked form of domestic abuse takes place with the elderly.
“Domestic Violence against our aging and elderly population is extremely difficult because it is easy for our society to believe that the victim is really just ‘slipping a little’ and that the things they are saying about their abuser are just ‘senior moments’ you know … ‘Mom has just lost a bit of ground mentally’ … or ‘Dad can’t remember but I really did give him his medication’ or ‘He spent that $20 this morning,’” said Basford, citing example scenarios.
Breaking the cycle
The question of how to break the cycle of abuse is a complex one and Basford addresses this first by saying that “there is no ‘typical’ victim or abuser.”
She said that this is topic that needs to be treated as a “dinner-time conversation” rather than not being talked about at all.
The first step is to recognize that domestic violence, in any form, is not something to be tolerated and that people “have a right to be safe and to feel safe.” Beyond that, Basford said victims of abuse need to be believed and listened to and asked if they feel safe and “help them with a safety plan or have a word.” She then gave the example of the victim placing a call “for your spaghetti recipe, and this is how you know they need assistance.”
100% grant funded
Project DOVE, established in 1981, is a provider of advocacy, emergency shelter and support services “domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Malheur County,” operating a crisis line that is available 24/7 by calling (800) 889-2000. Services such as this are always provided free of charge by Project DOVE as the organization is “100% grant funded.”
“While the funding has stayed the same, costs continue to rise. Since we provide shelter, transportation, food, etc. — to the victims at no cost — we still have to pay for it as well as the staff to serve the clients,” noted Basford.
She then gave an example to illustrate this point in a practical sense describing how the rising price of fuel “going from $2 to $5/gallon” means that making “a trip to Jordan Valley costs us double, but our transportation budget stayed the same.”
Basford said Project DOVE is always in need of volunteers and “donations of supplies,” paper products in particular, but also “building and ground maintenance,” in addition to general housekeeping needs.
Happening now
Making certain to note the current fundraising effort for the organization, Basford said that the annual 50/50 Raffle is “happening now.”
“Tickets are $10 each and only 500 tickets will be sold. The winner will receive half of the sales up to $2,500 and all proceeds will be directed toward client services,” she said.
The drawing is scheduled to be done at the candlelight vigil and tickets can be purchased by calling Project DOVE at (541) 889-6316 or from “any staff or board member.”
