Project DOVE purple ribbon partner project kicks off May 22 with car show

ONTARIO
Project DOVE is rolling out an all-new initiative in the community called the Purple Ribbon Partner Project.
Project DOVE, a nonprofit organization that, according to the statement on its informational brochure, “provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, teen dating violence and stalking in Malheur County.”
Services provided
The Project DOVE emergency shelter “can accommodate 10 families” and serves a “temporary refuge for victims and their family in immediate danger” who are “seeking safety.”
New initiative
The Purple Ribbon Partner Project according to Project DOVE Executive Director Terry Basford. In a phone interview on May 13, she explained how this new initiative has participating businesses within the community display a purple ribbon prominently on site so that someone seeking safety from a domestic violence situation can find it there.
Basford said that from there, one of the advocates from Project DOVE can transport those people to one of their emergency shelters.
Car show
Basford said that this initiative is kicking off with a car show. This is the first event of its kind for the organization with the hope for it to continue. The show will take place on Saturday in the Plaza Inn’s parking lot at 812 S.W. Fourth Ave. in Ontario.
She said there will informational brochures explaining more about the new initiative as well as vendors in addition to the cars.
Those interested in registering their vehicle for the car show can do it the day of the event, starting at 11 a.m., registration is by donation with all proceeds to benefit Project DOVE.
