On Feb. 2, a ConnectOregon progress report was released, which included an update on the Treasure Valley Reload Center, in Nyssa.
The update revealed that rail contractor RailWorks Track Systems, Inc., a firm out of Airway Heights, Washington was awarded a $5,038,144 contract to do rail and ballast work at the TVRC.
The report said that despite recent weather conditions, progress continues to be made at the construction site.
Railworks has begun to order all their needed material and will be ready to start construction on the rail lines in mid-March after the earthwork contractor has gotten the ground ready, the report stated.
The project team said that the TVRC remains on schedule.
The report also said that the building design is “nearly finished,” with a few remaining discussions that are taking place between Americold and Anderson Perry, to “ensure” the final product works for Americold and their shippers.
Once those discussions conclude, materials will be ordered and may arrive when part three of the contract is awarded and when the contractor is ready to work.
Discussions are also underway with the project team and the city of Nyssa to ensure that the TVRC is able to connect to the soon-to-be extended municipal water line.
The main funding of the project is the $26 million appropriated by the Oregon Legislature as a ConnectOregon Project and with oversight from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The city of Nyssa also provided $3 million in federal funds received for water or wastewater infrastructure, in order to extend a city water line to the site of the planned reload center north of the city.
Officials anticipate construction will be complete by the summer of 2022.
