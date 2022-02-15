ONTARIO — Progress was made during the regularly scheduled meeting of the city of Ontario Code Enforcement Review Ad Hoc Committee on Feb. 10.
This progress was achieved after the Ontario City Council voted on Feb. 8, to limit the scope of the code enforcement committee to health and sanitation, which is limited to Title VII Health and Sanitation Chapter 1 to Chapter 7-5 and also Ontario Code 1-5 Civil Penalties.
Among the items for discussion was whether to amend the time for a citizen to respond to a code ordinance violation once written by Ontario Code Enforcement.
Committee Member Ann Schiemer suggested that the time for a person to respond to a violation be extended.
Ontario Code Enforcement Officer Rick Reyna initially recommended that code enforcement gives the person who is in violation five days to clean up the property.
After that, the city would send them an abatement letter giving the violator an additional 10 days to take care of the aforementioned violation, and if the violation can’t be taken care of by the resident, they should write a letter or email explaining why they can’t.
Reyna said if the resident did not respond the officer would either issue a citation regarding the violation or a civil penalty under the city of Ontario’s current matrix, which he said he had been doing before the system was suspended by the Ontario City Council last summer.
Vice-Chairwoman Penny Bakefelt said that the first five days were “too short.”
Reyna said that he agreed and said when he first goes up to residents who are in violation, he asks them if they could have the violation partly addressed in five days.
He said that he was willing to work with residents as long as they give him a date to get it done or partially done.
Schiemer asked the committee to make sure that the 15 proposed days be “business days,” as the current code is unclear.
The issue of how much a resident should pay in fines also came up during the meeting.
Chairman David Sullivan asked if there was a simpler system the city could use instead of itemizing all the violations and suggested using a standard type of fine system.
Sullivan said he preferred the amount to be somewhere between the $150 to $200 range.
Bakefelt said she thought that if the violation was a moderate violation such as a fire hazard and if the resident does not respond in the time, it would be decided that the city will step in and take care of it.
Schiemer said that if it was a health and safety fine that the city should just set one fee as opposed to a multi-teared system.
She said for minor violations they should set the fee between $50 to $75, and she, said that the person in violation couldn’t say that they didn’t see, because there are only three sets of fines.
She went on to say that if the resident is cited again, the city could add another fine, and it wouldn’t just pile up day after day, week after week.
Other recommendations included one by Ontario City Councilor and Committee Member John Kirby, who said that along with the abatement letter a flyer could be sent that provided options to the resident to handle their violation.
In addition it would state if they can’t handle the violation by themselves, the resident would know who to call to get assistance.
Another topic of discussion was how appeals would be handled and how much the appeal fee would cost.
Sullivan suggested lowering the appeal fee from $250 to $50.
Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden responded, however, that the appeal was too low and that the city would be stuck with high legal fees.
Kirby suggested that the fee should be $125, and the rest of the committee agreed.
Items from the previous meeting on Jan. 27, were also touched upon, including suggestions regarding obnoxious weeds and a proposal to apply any code enforcement fines to residents’ water bills.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said that City Attorney Jeremy Green was still reviewing whether the proposal was legal.
The committee also agreed with Bakefelt’s suggestions regarding the obnoxious weeds language being added that is similar to code enforcement law from Baker City.
All these recommendations will now go to Green for legal review and will be sent back to the committee for review at a future meeting.
The next Ontario Code Enforcement meeting is on Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Ontario City Hall.
