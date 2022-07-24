Stuart Reitz explains how the Malheur Experiment Station is researching a better tomorrow

If Malheur County had a “secret word” like on the long-running television series Pee Wee’s Playhouse, it would be: ONION.
For residents of Malheur County, onions are indeed a common sight and smell. As a crop that is very common to this area of the state, it’s a commonplace occurrence to see the occasional whole, unpeeled onion laying by the side of the street having just fallen from one of many trucks carrying vast quantities of the vegetable.
Onions might be one of the more prevalent crops in the county, but paying a visit to Oregon State University’s Malheur Experiment Station between Ontario and Vale can be an eye-opening adventure in agricultural research.
Stuart Reitz is an Oregon State University professor and the director of the experiment station. He gave a comprehensive tour of the facility to explain to the public what goes on at the site.
He began by saying that the Malheur Experiment Station exists “because the people here said we need an experiment station.” Reitz said the land was donated to Oregon State University in 1943 and that one of the main reasons for getting this research site started was to find new ways of “growing better sugar beets” for the war effort, as the country was then still engaged in World War II.
Malheur Experiment Station is one of five experiment stations operated by Oregon State University. Stuart Reitz said that each of these stations are strategically placed where they are based on each area’s unique environments.
“Each station serves local needs,” he explained.
Peeling back the layers
In describing the agricultural makeup of Malheur County, Reitz said it was “Onion Central, USA” with a smile. He went on to say that the station conducts “more onion-related research” than any place in the country or even the world.
The station, as Reitz pointed out, is a functioning farm and this is where much of the research data is derived as it provides the natural conditions necessary to determine how well a crop grows.
As a side note, Reitz said that the building which now serves as the office is a former “milking parlor,” like those used on dairies, and was converted into the administrative building for the site.
According to Reitz, more structures have been added to the station over the years and told how the staff “run it like a farm” including rotating of crops.
This spud’s for you
“Malheur County used to be huge for potatoes,” said Reitz, who also noted that potatoes grown in Malheur County have been marketed as “Idaho potatoes.” He said he thought this was likely more for marketing the product than anything else.
Reitz also noted that many of the potatoes grown in the county are taken to Caldwell to be processed into French fries.
“Folks would like to grow potatoes again,” he said, in reference to local farmers in Malheur County.
Reitz described how some people think a potato is just a potato, but the different varieties of each one yields a different product. Some differ in features such as taste and texture, while others differ dramatically. He said that potato research is one of the other notable areas of research being conducted at the station.
This research is part of a cooperative effort with two other universities in the Northwest, this partnership includes: Washington State University and University of Idaho. The focus of some of this research is to determine what plants grow best in what conditions and documenting what the characteristics of those plants are.
Storage dance
The site has a functioning onion storage facility with stacks upon stacks of wooden pallets that Reitz said is a “small scale version” of the storage facilities found in Ontario. Touring the facility reveals columnar stacks of these pallets, filled with onions, arranged in a Tetris-like way.
Reitz commented on how the station has some “very good forklift drivers” who have to “do a little dance to move things” when adding new onions to the unit. He said that the station has “over a half-million pounds of onions” stored at the facility.
Spring has sprung … and then some
The unpredictable weather patterns of this spring have presented some challenges for staff of the experiment station.
“This spring has been an adventure,” Reitz said.
He went on to detail the conditions saying it “turned cold and wet” in addition to the wind blowing the soil “everywhere.” Some of the species growing at the station did not respond as well to the meteorological changes, Reitz explained.
Native plant and flower species have also been cultivated and grown at the station. The purpose: gathering seeds to replant in areas where weeds have overtaken that species. The effort is to repopulate native plant species and diversify the natural ecosystem over time.
The research done at the experiment station is beneficial, as Reitz pointed out, because the pests that prey upon crops will naturally adapt over time to the methods being used to control them. He said that chemical companies are interested in the products being developed from this research. One pest in particular that onion growers are familiar with is a “thrip” and Reitz showed where to find these varmints when he pulled back a stalk of one of the plants being observed and informed that there’s “never just one.”
He also said that with the research being done, they’re exploring many different forms of pest control and “not always making use of insecticides.”
Visitors welcome
Reitz said the experiment station is open to the public and welcomes visitors from the community.
“If we do all this work and no one knows about it, what’s the point?” he explained.
He said that the research being done contributes to disease management of crops and produce safety, including strategies for minimizing food-borne illnesses such as E. coli and Salmonella.
Reitz, having a background as an entomologist, said being a part of the experiment station has allowed him to “do other things instead of staying in my insect silo.”
He detailed how this work can expose growers to new varieties of vegetables, namely onions saying the station allows for comparisons between types essentially making the station “the Consumer Reports of the onion world.”
Reitz said how because this is an agricultural community, staff of the experiment station “want to communicate with growers.” He made a special point of drawing attention to a thank you card from elementary-age students from Plush, who traveled from the southwest side of the state to visit the station for a field trip. The card was a photo on construction paper with all “seven or eight” students writing their names on it.
“We’re happy to have people come by,” Reitz said.
In speaking about the staff of the experiment station and their dedication, he offered this, “There are a lot of good people who work here. We just couldn’t do stuff without those folks.”
