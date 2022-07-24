Sandy Kendall gives back to the community

“It’s weird to talk about it, because it’s just what you do,” said Sandy Kendall in her office at CASA of Eastern Oregon on June 23.
Kendall, who serves as the program manager for Malheur County at CASA of Eastern Oregon, is someone who was raised in the area on a farm and knows this rural community very well. She moved away from the area for a while, but eventually returned, saying of coming back: “I don’t regret it.”
Kendall is someone who, figuratively speaking, wears a lot of different hats around town, from advocating for children in the court system to getting unhoused individuals and families connected to community services and other contributions in between.
“I don’t feel like I do anything super spectacular, more than anyone else does in our community,” stated Kendall.
She said that we are “lucky to live in a community where so many people care about it and want to see it improved and want to see better things for the people here.” Kendall finished that thought by saying “I’m just doing my part.”
CASA of Eastern Oregon
Kendall explained in greater detail the work she does for an organization that seeks out volunteers to work as court appointed special advocates for children. CASA of Eastern Oregon, according to its website, seeks to provide “every abused or neglected child in Eastern Oregon …a caring, consistent adult to advocate for their well-being in court.”
Kendall gave this organizational statement practical application when she explained how the needs in the community are greater than she has available volunteers for. The dilemma is something that “literally keeps me up at night.”
She said CASA is needed because “no one is hearing the voice of the kids” and how these children need the volunteers to act as a “beacon of hope” for these children.
“We want them to be seen,” emphasized Kendall, “We’re not here for a select group, we are here for EVERYBODY.”
She expressed how important it is for more people to get involved and offer their time as volunteers for CASA due to the sheer volume of cases she’s working with right now and the lack of available volunteers to match to those cases. Kendall said “we service right around two hundred kids that are currently in the foster care program” and from the local office, what they do is manage a group of volunteers whose purpose is to make sure “the child’s voice in heard in the courtroom. Their desires, their goals, their dreams.”
Kendall said CASA recently held a foster family appreciation barbecue in Vale in an effort to bring greater visibility to those who open their homes to foster children.
“And really what we do is humanize the child. So much of the time all of these lawyers and the court and different agencies are talking about what is going to happen to the child, but no one is hearing the voice of the kid,” she said.
Kendall explained how the efforts are to bring the child to the “forefront of people minds” and get them connected with the services and support they need.
She said how the message that she and the CASA volunteers want to impress upon the children is how much they matter and how this might be a phase in their lives, but it will not “determine what the rest of their life will be.”
“We always need more advocates, especially men,” Kendall stated, she added, “kids need positive male role models in their lives.”
She did say that anyone interested in volunteering as an advocate has to go through “extensive training” that lasts a month as well as being sworn in by the court prior to beginning work as an advocate.
Origins Faith Community
Kendall, who also works for Origins Faith Community and their outreach programs, wanted to let the community know that this organization is committed to helping the unhoused getting these people help including a meal at the Origins site each weekday at lunch time.
She had to reduce her time at Origins to part time in order to take on the full-time role at CASA.
Kendall explained how Origins’ has many ways to serving the needs of the unhoused and those in need, including a retail store.
The Bridge Renewed is “a thrift store that also offers social services for community members” which is operated by Origins Faith Community. Residents may remember this building is the site of a store formerly operated by Project DOVE called The Unique Boutique, which was also a thrift store.
Kendall said the name for this store came from the idea that this store “serves as bridge to the community.”
OCAS
Another community group that Kendall is involved in is One Community, All Spirits, a coalition which brings visibility to members of the LGBTQIA+ community
Kendall described how there is “such a need in this community” to bring more visibility to these people.
“There are a lot of great things in Ontario and Malheur County, in general,” said Kendall.
She described how the people who worked to bring the Stronger Together pride event to Ontario “worked their tails off” to get it done. Kendall said this was the first event of its kind in Ontario and how it is something the community needs.
“It is a good thing, we hope it’s the first of many things we do,” she said.
Plenty to do
Kendall said she’s heard so many people complain, “there’s nothing in Ontario, it’s the end of the world.”
This is a sentiment that she does not agree with as she feels there are many things this area has to offer.
“People need to get out and notice it,” she said.
As for the work being done locally, Kendall laments that some of the small organizations in our community that “make a huge impact” go unnoticed and do much of their work without being noticed for what they do.
“Sometimes, you know, the little people, the little organizations, they may not get that recognition,” she said.
