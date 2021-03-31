Rural schools some of first back to class after distant learning

MALHEUR COUNTY — For local schools, it has been frustrating dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic starting about a year ago, which saw the closure of schools and students slowly converting to online classes with the graduating classes of 2020 finding multiple ways to have their ceremonies and celebrations.
Virtual classes continued through the fall semester but with a change in metrics of what can be allowed, students in Oregon, and Malheur County have been returning to the classroom and have the hope of staying there for the rest of the year.
It took a lot of technology to take school happen, said Nyssa School Superintendent Darren Johnson, in a phone interview. It took staff getting hot spots so students could make the connection they needed to.
“Starting back to school had its challenges: busing, food service, cleaning protocols, schedules, space in buildings, etc., but we all knew students desperately needed this connection and we worked to make it happen,” Johnson said in an email.
Nyssa administration and staff are appreciative of the board supporting a return to full in-person school and of the Malheur County Health Department for “quick testing, advising, and vaccination services.”
“Thank you to the Malheur ESD for working closely with us to develop our Safety Blueprints,” Johnson continued. “ I must also thank all our employees who were committed to getting kids back in school.”
Johnson compared the year, so far, as being on a roller coaster trying to follow all the changing metrics and expectations, but the Nyssa staff has been committed to making the return a success, he said.
“We have seen over 90% of our students return to school in-person. We not only wanted to start school in person, we wanted to stay in school, so we are following all protocols and procedures to protect students and staff from COVID.”
“Our biggest success is persevering, working together, and getting kids back in school, he said, adding that getting back into school has been a joyful event. “Our teachers are so happy to see their students, and students are benefiting academically, emotionally, and even physically by having daily contact with their peers and teachers. Students are happy to be back, and so are staff members.”
Some students elected to stay online and some chose attend school in Idaho to play sports, Johnson said.
“It has been a nightmare,” he said, adding it has not been a good time to be administrator.
He is in its second year as superintendent at Nyssa.
Kevin Purnell, Adrian School superintendent, agreed it has been a challenge to provide an education equal to the in person classes.
“We did the best we could reaching out to student,” he said.
But, now back in school presents its own set of challenges as there are new guidelines to follow and new procedures.
These include social distancing, 35 square feet around each student, or 6 feet apart, front to back and side to side.
Except for a couple of classes in the high school and middle school such as FFA and PE, it is the teachers who move from classroom to classroom to limit the number of people in the hallway at any one time. “They [each] have a cart they wheel around.
“It takes six bus routes to get students to and from school, Purnell said. With the required spacing only 20 students can be on a bus instead of the usual 30 to 40 students.
“It make a big difference,” Purnell said.
For Nyssa it has meant two buses running the same routes, Johnson said.
There are 260 students at the school in grades K-12, Purnell said, allowing that some students are staying on line completely, “Some students moved to Idaho because they can play sports.”
“They are doing great,” Purnell said of students in schools.
The Vale School District was offering limited in-person instruction for all students in mid-September, and the school board approved full-day instruction for the whole district starting Jan. 19, according to Superintendent Alisha McBride.
The district conducted a survey which found that 94% of the staff and 93% of the parents support the full-return.
Individuals have tested positive for the virus throughout the year, McBride said in an e-mail, but to date, the district has not experienced a spread throughout its building. District officials have been proactive in dealing with each case as they have been detected, McBride wrote, working with the Malheur County Health Department.
“We currently have 824 students enrolled in the Vale School District. Thirty-eight students are enrolled in our online program and 786 attend in-person instruction,” McBride reported Feb. 9.
