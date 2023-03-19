Rogue Credit Union surprises ‘amazing teachers’

Michael Braden had a big change at the start of this year, which came on the heels of losing his bid for re-election to the Ontario City Council. At the time when he lost the bid to keep his seat, he questioned why. But when he found out on Jan. 1 that he was no longer going to be employed, …
Kim McDowall, who teaches fourth and fifth grade classes at Four Rivers Community School was one of three "amazing teachers" of the month for October.
We often hear people on television say that our nation’s school teachers deserve to be rewarded more than they are. Officials at Rogue Credit Union are demonstrating that they agree with that sentiment.
The Argus reached out to Ashley Hook, marketing coordinator for Rogue, to learn about its “Amazing Teachers” program and how it got started.
“The purpose behind the Amazing Teachers program is to show support and recognize outstanding teachers in our local communities,” wrote Hook in a Feb. 17 email. “By honoring and celebrating educators who go above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of their students, Rogue Credit Union is showing our commitment to education and our local Treasure Valley community.”
Through the program, Rogue honors three dozen teachers every year as selected by Argus readers. It’s an effort coordinated by Rogue and by Argus Advertising Executive Ali Thayer.
“So far, we have recognized 15 teachers and still have 9 more to go! In May, we will then hold a voting period for a teacher to be recognized as Teacher of the Year.”
Teachers honored through the program receive a tote bag filled with Rogue branded merchandise, and a $75 Visa gift card. The teacher of the year winner will be honored with a $500, a plaque with their name on it and print recognition through a future Argus article.
According to Hook, the program got its start through a radio station in western Oregon.
“In Medford, Rogue Credit Union is partnered with a local radio station that has a Teacher of the Week program where people nominate a local educator to be highlighted on a weekly basis during the school year. I reached out to Ali at the Argus seeing if this was something that we could partner on and a few short months later, we were able to [start] the Amazing Teachers program!”
Hook said she and Thayer have been running up a company car’s odometer as part of making this program happen.
“Each month, Ali and I get in the Rogue car and drive out to the schools to surprise and recognize our amazing local educators who have been nominated and voted for. Schools that we have visited so far include: Adrian Elementary/Middle School, Annex Charter School, Four Rivers Community School, Fruitland High School, Jordan Valley High School, MCCDC – Headstart, Payette Primary and Willowcreek Elementary.”
And the best part? Hook eluded that there are more teacher rewards to come.
“This has been such a fun first year with this program, we can't wait to continue it on in the future!”
