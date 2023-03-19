Riley Hill exits political spotlight but keeps community in focus

Riley Hill served as Ontario’s mayor for four years with his term ending in 2022, but he has been serving the greater community for dozens of years as a developer of affordable housing and a founding member of Poverty to Prosperity.
At the time of the interview for this article, Hill said he was no longer interested in politics, however, he has applied to be on a newly formed statewide council, and he support from many in the community including the current City Council, which sent a letter of support on his behalf to Gov. Tina Kotek. At the time of the writing of this story, Kotek had not named appointees to the committee, but was expected to do so any day, with the council beginning its work in March on a proposed action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals.
His former council colleague Ken Hart noted that Hill’s would be a “valuable voice” on the committee, with his housing background and recent stint as a rural mayor.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, says that Hill would make “an excellent candidate” for the state’s housing goals and provide a voice for eastern Oregon.
Serving his city
Before Hill was Ontario’s mayor from 2019 to 2022, he also served twice on the Budget Committee twice and was the original member of the Public Works Committee, serving on the that board for 12 years, including time spent as a chairman.
Challenges that he saw during his tenure as mayor including funding the police department.
“They always need money and the city spends more than it gathers in property tax revenue,” Hill said, noting that the population might be 12,000 but the “shopping population” is 50,000.
“It’s always a struggle,” he noted.
However, he is proud that during his first year, the council accomplished balancing the budget and paying down the city’s liability for Public Employment Retirement System, and putting $2 million into a side account without marijuana revenue.
And he focused on putting more money into that account, putting about $8.6 million there during his term.
“I knew we had money [to do it],” Hill said. “Every time we paid down $1 million in PERS indebtedness, it created an additional $125,000 of money the city could spend on other things.”
He emphasized how paying down $8 million in debt equated to about $1 million of extra spending power for the city, enabling them to put the revenue toward police department, streets and other budget areas that typically see funding shortfalls. Hill explained how the city is on fund accounting, so you can’t take money from one fund and fix another when shortfalls occur, which is why getting more money in the General Fund and Contingency Fund is necessary.
“I understood all those things before I got into office,” he said, having gained that experience by serving on city committees for so many years.
Michal Braden, who served on the City Council at the same time, said Hill “was a very good man for the job.” He said Hill could always look at the bigger picture when it came to things needing to be done, and put together a plan and attack it. Two examples given were Ontario Promise, a college savings plan funded by marijuana tax revenues, and trying to get a second bridge crossing over Interstate 84 from Ontario to Fruitland.
Braden said there also were many small successes over four years.
He said some of the criticism Hill earned was deserved, but that he saw through that when working with Hill.
“I saw diligent effort, results and someone who cared about the city. He cared about City Hall. That’s why he was trying to put so much money into [Public Employment Retirement System debt], because he cares about our long-term solvency. And I feel that those are all strengths, that most people don’t want to look at.”
Hill said he struggled with negative publicity from newspapers regarding a lawsuit with the city, but noted that it ultimately affected important change.
“To do a great job, you have to do a lot of things,” he said. “I got that ordinance changed that was illegal and unconstitutional. We had $1.2 million in bills stacked up there.”
He cautions future council members to keep in mind that it is all about the money and the fiscal condition of the city.
“Don’t start programs you can’t pay for when the money dries up.”
In addition to paying down a massive chunk of PERS debt, other highlights as mayor for Hill were the hiring of two additional police officers and an additional firefighter in the past year. Other big accomplishments include the water/sewer contract with Snake River Correctional Institution and the Rural Fire District agreement. When SRCI’s contract was redone, the city ended up getting $10,000 more a month, plus maintenance. And The Rural Fire District contract hadn’t been updated in years. That update resulted in $93,000 more each year in the city’s coffers and it continues to increase.
“I’m very proud of my record,” Hill said. ”I appreciated serving for four years and did my best.”
Career technical education
Over the years, Hill became greatly aware of the need for local vocational training for students who would typically graduate high school and leave the area to gain those skills, possibly never returning to the local workforce.
More than a decade ago, Hill and his neighbor, Dirk DeBoer were sitting on the patio discussing the need. The two got the ball rolling taking a trip with Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu and then Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz, to COSSA, a regional technical and education center in Wilder.
This ultimately led to the formation of a nonprofit in 2012. It benefits students in Malheur County by helping them get technical education before graduating high school. Students not only get training during school, they can get certified in fields related to welding and fabrication or allied health and land a job straight out of school.
Hill and DeBoer have continued to contribute to the program, which Hill says keeps getting “better and better.” This included the donation of an unused metal lathe, which he found in LaGrande, to the high school
Additionally, they are trying to get programs going for plumbing and electrical curriculum; however, there is work to be done at the state level first to make the program a success, and Hill and DeBoer have recently met with the Bureau of Labor and Industries about that; however, no decisions had been made at the time of this article’s publishing.
Of the five things they sat out to accomplish, they have been successful and continue to create more opportunities for local students.
The two also are working on getting a tech fair at the fairgrounds.
“We started that prior to COVID-19,” he said, noting that the city had once even budgeted money for it.
The idea is for a separate fair, not included with the Malheur County Fair, in which students can showcase their career technical skills with thing likes video gaming, drones and robotics.
“Because, 50 to 60 years ago, we made a living on a 80- or 90-acre farm, but now a small farm is 600 acres and there’s a big shift in demographics.”
Hill said he will continue to focus on Poverty to Prosperity.
“Because this is the poorest county in the state by many standards, and the best way to get out of poverty — the fastest way — is education,” Hill said. “I got involved because so many kids want to go to college. There are plenty of kids that are plenty smart.”
