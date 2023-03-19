Quantcast
Riley Hill exits political spotlight but keeps community in focus

Continues work on improving career technical education for local students

Riley Hill served as Ontario’s mayor for four years with his term ending in 2022, but he has been serving the greater community for dozens of years as a developer of affordable housing and a founding member of Poverty to Prosperity.

At the time of the interview for this article, Hill said he was no longer interested in politics, however, he has applied to be on a newly formed statewide council, and he support from many in the community including the current City Council, which sent a letter of support on his behalf to Gov. Tina Kotek. At the time of the writing of this story, Kotek had not named appointees to the committee, but was expected to do so any day, with the council beginning its work in March on a proposed action plan to meet the state’s housing production goals.



