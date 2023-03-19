Retired NFL player Jordan Gross look to create a culture the makes the town proud

Michael Braden had a big change at the start of this year, which came on the heels of losing his bid for re-election to the Ontario City Council. At the time when he lost the bid to keep his seat, he questioned why. But when he found out on Jan. 1 that he was no longer going to be employed, …
1 of 5
Former NFL player Jordan Gross, who is the Fruitland High School Football coach, right, helps point high-school football and basketball players in the right direction on Thursday morning while assisting with delivery day for Help Them to Hope, a charitable drive for the holidays. The warehouse for this year's campaign was at the former Payette location of Steve's Hometown Dealerships.
Gross is also co-owner of Little Buddy Farm in Fruitland. Here he addresses attendees of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers player returned to Fruitland with his wife to pursue their dream of operating their family farm.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, Gross is introduced before a Carolina Panthers NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C. Gross once rented a full-size Winnebago for training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., where players could relax and play cards during breaks from practice and meetings _ a little air-conditioned paradise away from the intense summer heat. The lone rule: Only offensive linemen allowed.(AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
Former NFL player Jordan Gross, who is the Fruitland High School Football coach, right, helps point high-school football and basketball players in the right direction on Thursday morning while assisting with delivery day for Help Them to Hope, a charitable drive for the holidays. The warehouse for this year's campaign was at the former Payette location of Steve's Hometown Dealerships.
Gross is also co-owner of Little Buddy Farm in Fruitland. Here he addresses attendees of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon in 2021. The former Carolina Panthers player returned to Fruitland with his wife to pursue their dream of operating their family farm.
Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
Gross addresses local youth at his annual football skills camp held in Fruitland in 2014.
Argus Observer, file
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, Gross is introduced before a Carolina Panthers NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C. Gross once rented a full-size Winnebago for training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., where players could relax and play cards during breaks from practice and meetings _ a little air-conditioned paradise away from the intense summer heat. The lone rule: Only offensive linemen allowed.(AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
Rainier Ehrhardt
Fruitland Head Coach Jordan Gross addresses the Grizzlies in the huddle during a timeout in the 2022 season.
In the fall, Fruitland High School alumni and retired NFL football player Jordan Gross took over the head coaching position for the Fruitland High School football team, as he hopes to bring a culture of a strong attitude — “something that our town can be proud of.”
Gross and his wife, Dana, who is also an assistant coach for the Fruitland High School tennis team — grew up in the area, as he graduated from high school at Fruitland in 1999, before taking his athletic and academic career to the University of Utah. After his time as a Ute, Gross was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round as an offensive tackle. He played his entire 11-year career in Carolina before retiring in 2014, playing and starting in 167 career games, the most starts of any player in franchise history and the fourth-most game played, according to the Panthers’ official website. He also played in nine playoff games for Carolina, tied for third-most playoff appearances in franchise history.
“Gross left a legacy as one of Carolina's best and most consistent lineman. He had the most games played by any lineman and appeared in the Pro Bowl in three seasons with an AP All-Pro honor in 2008,” as mentioned on the Carolina Panthers’ official website.
Gross was inducted into the Hall of Honor on October 6, 2019.
“From a young age, I always wanted to be a pro football player, and I think that’s something a lot of kids think. For me, fortunately, it was kind of an option for a long time. From here, I was fortunate to get recruited down to the University of Utah,” said Gross. “The reason was that my head coach, Mel Person, knew a coach on staff there, luckily enough. Back in the '90s, recruiting was harder. We had to send in VHS tapes, and they ended up coming to recruit me up here. I was sold from the beginning.”
Gross lauded his coaches at the University of Utah, adding that they motivated him to succeed in anything he applied himself to.
“I was so driven to succeed and get better, technically as an offensive linemen. Really just anything I could take from anybody as to how to be better at that job. I did, whether it was the weight room or classroom,” said Gross.
“Had a successful season, ended up getting drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers, played there my entire career, and it came and went in an instant,” said Gross. “Now that we’re sitting here drinking coffee, it’s like it never even happened.”
He continued to mention that he tries to express to the players that they will never be disappointed with giving your full effort, adding that he feels like he has many life lessons to share with the team.
Outside of coaching, Gross still works with the Carolina Panthers on their radio broadcast, he does a weekly podcast during the season titled Jordan and Jay, which also gets published on the online Apple store. He has also done color radio for the last few years for some of the Panthers’ away games. However, he stated that he’s not sure if he’ll continue to do so, as he intends to focus more on his coaching position.
Originally, Gross focused on his farm in Fruitland — growing market vegetables in Community-Supported Agriculture, CSA. He also mentioned that they did a food-truck partnership, which has now become the Hitchcock Station. The head chef Emran Chowdhury is their partner, but Gross stated that he doesn’t have a big role in a humble statement, adding that Chowdhury handles the business. Gross is also the landlord for the property where Hitchcock Station is currently located.
“We wanted to have a cool place downtown for people to be able to gather, and it’s neat to see what it's come to be,” said Gross. “Anything that we can do in this community is a meaningful way to spend our time.”
Gross took over the head coach position for the Grizzlies’ football team after Dane Cook had to step down, due to complications. Cook still remained on staff as the defensive coordinator.
“It’s funny how the position came upon me, because I never applied for the job. The way it turned out, I just ended up taking it over and I’ve just fallen in love with it. So it’s been really enjoyable this offseason, getting to be the head guy [and] do it the way I see best,” said Gross during an interview at Hitchcock Station.
He also mentioned that he looks forward to bringing in past coaches and players to join the coaching staff, in order to try to teach the kids about some of the history of the school and program, in order to “give them a sense of belonging to something that's bigger than just them.”
“That’s kind of why we moved home was just to try to help this community,” said Gross. “Once I got put in charge, I was all in, and had a blast trying to give those kids everything I could, and lead them to be not only better football players, but better men.”
Gross tries to set examples for the players through his organization through practice and travel plans to show the benefits of being organized. Ultimately trying to teach the players the “possibilities within themselves.”
In the upcoming years, Gross intends to put a lot of focus in the weightroom, and grow that culture there. He further mentioned that his efforts extend beyond the football team, adding that he wants to extend their weight room culture to the entire high school.
“I think strength is empowering for everybody, and that goes for the population of our students that don’t play a sport, as well. I want there to be a variety of strength classes that they can enjoy if they don’t want to be an offensive lineman… Really just seeing how we can improve the entire experience for all our students. Anything I’m doing I try to see the broader picture than just the football team.”
Gross continued to mention that he’d like to build a strong culture of effort, where they, “play football the right way, with the right energy, with the right attitude, and something that our town can be proud of because the product is top quality,” despite the numbers from year to year.
“I think Fruitland is, maybe not a hidden gem, but a special place of a surprisingly diverse community. Not as diverse as it gets, but there’s a lot of people here with different viewpoints, [along with] ethnic and faith backgrounds. I enjoy the heck out of that, because too much of the same is never a good thing,” said Gross. “The history of this town is one where there’s been success and quality over the years, whether it’s athletics, band, with [various clubs], there’s just been a lot of quality people that have come through here. I’m sure the community has had its ups and downs, like every family or community will. But I believe at the heart of it, people that live here want Fruitland to do well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.