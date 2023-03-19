Quantcast
Retired NFL player Jordan Gross look to create a culture the makes the town proud

In the fall, Fruitland High School alumni and retired NFL football player Jordan Gross took over the head coaching position for the Fruitland High School football team, as he hopes to bring a culture of a strong attitude — “something that our town can be proud of.”

Gross and his wife, Dana, who is also an assistant coach for the Fruitland High School tennis team — grew up in the area, as he graduated from high school at Fruitland in 1999, before taking his athletic and academic career to the University of Utah. After his time as a Ute, Gross was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round as an offensive tackle. He played his entire 11-year career in Carolina before retiring in 2014, playing and starting in 167 career games, the most starts of any player in franchise history and the fourth-most game played, according to the Panthers’ official website. He also played in nine playoff games for Carolina, tied for third-most playoff appearances in franchise history.



