Project DOVE spreads wings through pandemic

For many people, domestic violence is a topic that can’t simply be ignored as they have to live daily in the presence of it. And sometimes home is not a source of comfort, but a source of conflict and fear.
Breaking that violent cycle is part of what Project DOVE has been aiming to do for 40 years. The nonprofit organization has a history in Ontario and the surrounding areas that is replete with making a difference in the lives of those who have endured domestic violence and continue to.
Executive Director Terry Basford provides much insight when it comes to the footprint of services and why those services are needed to assist victims in the Western Treasure Valley.
She said that this is a topic that she feels needs to become “a dinnertime subject,” as opposed to one that is discussed in private.
Anyone is at risk
Regardless of age, gender, social status, financial stability or any discernible factor, anyone is at risk for domestic violence, this is what Basford wants everyone to acknowledge. Anyone is at risk of being a victim of domestic violence.
According to information on the Project DOVE’s main page, “24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S.”
Other statistics that are shared on the organizations main website outline the amount of need within the community including how many adults and children have received services from Project DOVE over the past two years alone – 534.
Crisis intervention
Breaking a cycle involves intervention, Basford explained, stating that process of domestic violence is cyclical.
“Domestic violence, by nature is underreported,” she also reported.
She said one of the factors that can contribute to an increase in domestic violence can be loss of income and the stresses involved with that.
Basford explained how there is a calm, a build-up and then the event happens.
She said that the effects of domestic violence are not something that go away after some prescribed amount of time and “can be lifelong” and those people can be triggered from a variety of sources.
“You just never know where it’s going to come from,” she noted.
Powering through the pandemic
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic globally affected all areas of life, shuttering businesses and presenting unprecedented logistical challenges for others.
How did the pandemic affect a situation as sensitive as domestic violence?
Basford provided insight into how the lock-downs only served to make difficult matters even more challenging.
She highlighted how victims were not able to access services, such as Project DOVE, as readily as they had before the sweeping mandated business closures, adding that that this barrier to receiving help made it so that many victims had to stay in their abusive situations.
To compound the issue, Basford said reporting of domestic violence went down noticeably as the pandemic became more prevalent.
“It was almost the perfect storm for domestic violence over the past year,” said Basford. “I think we’ll see the effects of this for a long time.”
‘Serve Day is huge for us’
The pandemic also instigated a sort of domino effect as it related to volunteer-based services that had a direct impact on Project DOVE.
Basford said how community service events, such as the area’s annual Serve Day project, which is coordinated each year by nonprofit organization Better Together, Inc., is one of the ways that Project DOVE can seek volunteers to do necessary maintenance work around the building. Some of these tasks include basic upkeep, such as mowing the lawn and pulling weeds. Others are special projects, all of which are important to the day-to-day operations of the nonprofit.
Partnering for a safe place
On May 22, Project DOVE unveiled the first ever Project DOVE Car Show in which the theme was “driving out domestic violence.”
This event was also a way to introduce the community to the new initiative – Purple Ribbon Partner Project.
The partner project was an initiative that the nonprofit has incorporated into the local business community. Participating businesses place a purple ribbon in their window as a way to indicate that the business is a “purple ribbon partner.”
What this designation means is that this business is a safe place that victims of domestic violence can go to and stay until an advocate from Project DOVE can arrive and transport that person or those people to one of the organizations emergency shelters.
In May, Basford said the initiative is one that is a new concept for the area and does present options for victims that were not available before.
New operations director
Basford is excited to introduce Operations Director Kristine Blair to the community. She said Blair’s position represents the operation side of things and will allow a delineation between those working with clients and those performing operational tasks. She said Blair’s position has streamlined operations and will be responsible for “providing direct services.”
Blair said that she is excited to be part of Project DOVE and its ongoing mission to break the cycle of domestic violence.
Candlelight vigil
An annual tradition done by the organization locally is the candlelight vigil, which takes place during Domestic Violence Awareness Month each October. It was established to commemorate the lives of those who have been lost to domestic violence.
Despite the pandemic, the nonprofit was able to pull off the outdoor event in October of 2020. The only difference from past years was that attendees were socially distanced.
At the top of the program, Basford talked about domestic violence, stating that the abuse can be emotional, physical and, even, financial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.