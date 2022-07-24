Phil Pittman: A baptism by fire

The news of the fire which destroyed First Baptist Church of New Plymouth spread quickly during the night of May 15. It grabbed the attention of local and metropolitan news reporters across the Treasure Valley.
The original shell of the meetinghouse was built in 1925 and had been added onto as recently as the late 1980s as membership commanded more space. As it turns out, a donated chest freezer was the culprit, experiencing an electrical fault according to a report by the Idaho Department of Insurance.
Without it, the local Baptist congregation now meets at the nearby Good Times Entertainment Center and recent Vacation Bible School courses were hosted at New Plymouth Elementary School. Members who enjoy the art of quilting were still sewing together plans for where to meet as of this article.
Through all the recent events which have impacted his congregation, Pastor Phil Pittman is putting on his brave face to lead them on the path to rebuilding. The fire provides his congregation, as he said in an interview with the Argus on June 17, with the unique opportunity to “build back better.”
What’s not certain as of press time is whether the site which housed it for 97 years will be where the new building goes up or if a nearby parcel of land will host it. After all, New Plymouth’s population has grown considerably in that amount of time.
“The insurance has been good to work with; They’ve come through,” said Pittman. “We’re in the process right now of trying to decide, are we going to try to purchase another piece of property or are we going to try to rebuild where [the old building stood]?”
The fire was first reported at 9 p.m. on the evening of May 15, while Pittman was at home. As soon as he heard about the fire, he said he high-tailed it down to the burning meetinghouse.
“I was there within 5 minutes; My thoughts were those of anticipation wondering what the Lord had next for us.”
The fire emphasized how much the building has been added onto during its life; Newer sections were added throughout the latter part of the 20th Century, and because they were wood-framed were most visibly affected apart from the roof.
Originally, the building’s steeple remained standing, but has since been felled amid investigations and ahead of the building’s demolition process. The steeple’s core is one of many things that Pittman and his congregation hope to salvage, despite being taken apart for safety reasons on June 9.
“We were able to get up there and get the bell out safely. After that, we went ahead and we dropped the steeple. Strangely enough, the steeple itself is still in pretty decent shape. OK the very top of it broke off, but there’ still a base there that we may wind up salvaging.”
Just the fact it was still standing after the fire astounded him.
“During the fire, we kept expecting to see it fall. But I forgot about the brick columns that were supporting that.”
Another is the exterior brick from the original 1925 building. Now that it has fulfilled its purpose as the structure which has housed many sermons, classes and wedding vows, it will now be recycled as cladding for the future new building.
“We do have a plan to salvage as much of that as possible, and then we’ll use it as accent walls and columns and we’ll just incorporate that into the new structure.
The planning stage is in progress for the new building. According to Pittman, the church has a “needs assessment” committee made up of 20-25 church members of all ages, who are weighing in on what spaces will be needed in addition to sanctuaryand Sunday School spaces ahead of a rebuild.
“After that, we’ll have a building committee and we’ll get an architect brought in at that time,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of perspective, especially from people who are already involved in ministry who are already teaching a Sunday School class or working with the youth and in the quilting ministry or in the food pantry. All of those people are having some input on what they think we need.”
According to Pittman, the church provides counseling services within the congregation. While he said it would be preferred to have a dedicated counseling space within the new building, it’s still up in the air as to whether that will make the final cut.
“Dedicated would be the preferred just because it’s nice to have a secure place that you can go to.”
Pittman reports that the church’s membership will still have means to grow thanks to donated means of creating a makeshift baptismal font: a plastic water tank.
Despite the loss of its building, the church remains on track to celebrate its 113th birthday. With a membership of approximately 500 people in his congregation and approximate weekly attendance of 280-300, Pittman uses this fire as a chance to remind members that a church is not merely a building but rather the people that come and go from it.
“We see a lot of good coming out of that. We see a lot of opportunity coming out of that to build back better,” he said. “There’s been a lot of support from the greater Treasure Valley community. We’ve been contacted from a number of churches, some have sent money, some are considering sending money, some are just praying and offering their support. It’s been really good to get us out into the community, force us out into the community. That’s been a good thing for us … That was the building that we met in, which is not the church at all. The church is … people, [who] are still working whether it’s here or there or wherever.”
Pittman expressed his gratitude to all those who are lending their support during the rebuilding process.
The church meets every Sunday at Good Times Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m.
