Peers describe Sarah Poe as an ‘exceptional leader’

Poe lives in New Plymouth. In 1995, she moved to the area where she graduated New Plymouth High School. Poe furthered her studies at College of Idaho, earning a Bachelor’s in Art, and she is currently attending Boise State University for her graduate studies.
Outside of her occupation and schooling, Poe says she likes to focus her time on her family and faith, along with volunteering some of her personal time to help at her daughter’s school and their church.
Poe has more than 10 years of experience in the health-care industry, starting when she became a certified nursing assistant at age 16, after attending Treasure Valley Community College. She worked at Presbyterian Care Center and Holy Rosary Medical Medical Center.
Additionally, Poe has pursued other roles that she is passionate about, including serving as the Prevention Coordinator for Malheur County and Community Outreach Coordinator at the Oregon Food Bank, in Ontario. She also has five years of experience working as a grants and contracts specialist.
In the year prior to COVID-19, the health department has made great strides expanding its services and diving into assessment and goal setting, according to Poe. This includes launching a peer recovery mentor program with syringe exchange, support groups, and expanded off-site clinics for testing. This work is also closely linked to Poe’s past role as the prevention coordinator, assisting people who have experienced the effects of trauma and addiction.
“While there are still many people hurting around us, I do think the connections and response in the community is improving. Even though I work with a lot of the difficult statistics [regarding] the health of people here, I try to focus on the many people, and organizations, who genuinely care and are making a difference. I’ve been fortunate to work with many of them,” wrote Poe in an email to the Argus Observer.
As COVID-19 impacted the community, Poe jumped into action. She said her role has been primarily to protect and promote the health of everyone in Malheur County, following public health guidance while advocating for the community, and reducing the damage the virus and restrictions have caused.
“I am a pragmatist and believe in harm reduction, that is, meeting people where they’re at and helping them make the next healthy step. This meant that at times, I pushed against the one-size-fits-all approach and recommended more local control,” said Poe. “Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI), our schools, Saint Alphonsus [Medical Center-Ontario], and long-term care facilities are all great examples of organizations that knew how to care for their people best, and as public health, we were just partners to their excellent response. We had great communication throughout [the pandemic].”
Poe said she is most proud of the health department staff, who have responded to nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases, with the help of the county Incident Command Service team and volunteers. Altogether, they have administered more than 8,000 vaccines, along with nearly three dozen testing events.
Praise for Poe
Malheur County Planning Director Eric Evans expressed his gratitude for Poe’s impact on the community, after having the opportunity to work closely with Poe on the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce.
“It wasn’t until COVID-19 hit, that I had the pleasure to work with her within my capacity on the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce. I rate Sarah as an exceptional leader. For the last 19 months, Sarah has dominated the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evans wrote in an email to the Argus Observer. “Sarah is intelligent and has good judgment. Although she didn’t have much public health experience, she was able to prove her ability to lead her department of 30. The pandemic has also proven her ability to lead [intelligently] and understand the practical, political, and ethical dilemmas of the pandemic. It was during this time period that she led, not only her department, but also the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce. This task force received statewide recognition for its robust protocols, reporting, case-management, and vaccination clinics. Many Oregon counties modeled their clinics after the work Sarah initiated and put into practice. Overall, the community has benefited greatly from her leadership.”
Poe was also praised by SRCI Medical Services Manager Judy Bradford for her help at the prison.
“She and her team have been a tremendous community resource for us. She came on-site, to make sure we understood the resources they could provide to the institution, as we too, are part of the local community. She made rapid testing supplies available to us, if needed. This was in the beginning, when those supplies were not readily available. We worked closely with her team, regarding contact tracing for [adults in custody], as well as staff,” stated Bradford. “They were so good to work with, making the process feel seamless. It is easy to see the passion that Sarah has for our local area, and that she truly cares about the overall health of the entire community.”
Mark Redmond, superintendent of Malheur Education Service District, offered up praise for Poe to the Malheur County Court in a meeting in December. He said he and other superintendents had talked during recent meetings about what she had done for the schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure you were aware of how appreciative we are of Malheur County Health Department, and specifically Sarah Poe,” he told the commissioners and judge.
Saying he wouldn’t trade the health department or Poe for any other in the state, Redmond said it was clear that what she and her team had done was “helped us keep kids in school far more than any other county in the state.”
‘Eager to do more’
As of now, Poe and the the health department staff are continuing to focus on improving the community’s vaccination rate, for COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable illnesses. Additionally, Poe highlighted services offered by the agency, that are available daily basis. Among these are free and low-cost birth control, STI testing and treatment, and immunizations. They also have home visitations, along with a Women’s Infant and Children program for women who are pregnant, along with all families with a child under the age of 5. They also provide birth and death certificates, Oregon Health Plan application assistance, and several programs for health promotion.
“I want more people to call and visit us. We are eager to do more! I am hopeful that with persistence and community support, we will see some of the discouraging health rates improve together,” mentioned Poe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.