Nyssa invests in ‘our future’ with new club that will include league opportunities

Nyssa High School offers a plethora of courses and activities, from the different academic challenges to the various clubs and athletics. The Bulldogs recently adopted another opportunity for their students to expand their horizons, as well as introduce the students to another possible profession. While the hope was to get the ball rolling for the program in the 2020-21 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a screeching halt to that plan. However, in the coming school year, Nyssa High School plans to introduce a new program for e-sports, or electronic sports. This will be a competitive program, which focuses on teamwork and the strategic based aspects of video games. Overall, the e-sports community consists of aspects from business, advertising and media. Therefore, the variety of professions that the program explores will allow the students to gain knowledge and experience in a completely different manner.
For example, if a student is interested in a career path that is involved with computer science, this program would help them explore professional aspects, simultaneously. It would be a similar idea for a student interested in media/advertising getting an opportunity to learn about the business profession from a different perspective.
The program is being supported and coached by Assistant Superintendent Ryan Hawkins and Adam Prince, technology coordinator and head coach. Prince, and Junior Montoya, another technology coordinator, managed to build every computer within the lab. By building the computers, they were able to save the school a large amount of money while simultaneously receiving higher quality computer parts. The school was in need of upgraded computers due to other courses needing to run applications that the current computers couldn’t run any longer. Therefore, Prince and Montoya were able to fix the problem with the same solution that allows the e-sports program to have the necessary equipment by deciding to build the computers in house, allowing them to get higher quality material.
It’s a competitive club
The program will be treated more like a club, due to the concern that the club may limit the other athletic teams due to conflict. Therefore, Nyssa’s e-sports will be considered a competitive club as they plan to compete against other schools in the future of the program. This will be done through an organization that they’ll be partnering with called North America Scholastic Esports Federation.
The organization assists high school e-sports teams in finding competition via its website. Through the site, schools can seek out other teams with similar skill levels in order to compete or scrimmage against each other. The federation’s mission is to provide opportunities for all students to use e-sports as a platform to develop their STEAM-based skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, problem solving and critical thinking — abilities needed to thrive in work and life, according to its website.
The Esports Foundation also offers a wide range of different strategic games in order to accommodate various interests. Although, as of right now, Nyssa is looking to offer two of the many programs. The Bulldogs look to move forward with the program with the key games being League of Legends and Rocket League. Nyssa is not limiting its students to only those options. If there seems to be enough interest in another category, they will take it into consideration to determine whether it will be possible to offer.
League of Legends
Commonly referred to as League or LoL, League of Legends is a five-versus-five online multiplayer battle arena video game developed by Riot Games. It was released in October of 2009, inspired by a custom map from Warcraft 3 called Defense of the Ancients, according to information from Riot Games. Riot’s founders wanted to create a stand-alone game within the same genre. This resulted in the creation of the free-to-play game, League of Legends.
In the free game, two teams of five players battle in player-versus-player combat, each team occupying and defending their half of the map. Each of the 10 players controls a character, known as a champion, with unique abilities and differing styles of play. During a match, champions become more powerful by collecting experience points, earning gold, and purchasing items to defeat the opposing team. In the game's main mode, Summoner's Rift, a team wins by pushing through to the enemy base and destroying their Nexus, a large structure located within.
There are three main lanes a player may take to get to the enemy’s nexus. A player may choose whether to go down the bottom, top or middle lanes. Through those three lanes, non-player characters known as minions are spawned at the team’s nexus, and will advance towards the opponent’s nexus through these lanes. In between the three lanes is a hidden, free roaming area known as the jungle. In the jungle, it is normal for a player to roam around due to the fact that there are monster spawns within the jungle that allow a player to accrue gold without encountering an enemy.
Rocket League
Rocket League is a video game that displays many similarities to the sport of soccer, but is just as equal in the amount of difference. In relation to the similarities, Rocket League is played almost identical to soccer, according to information from Psyonix. The game is set up with two separate goals, one of which is guarded by the selected team. The players all start in a specified position prior to the beginning of the game with the ball centered in between all of the players, and will reset to the same position after each goal. Matches are usually five minutes long, with a sudden death overtime if the game is tied at that point. Matches can be played from between one-on-one up to four-on-four players, as well as in casual and ranked playlists. On the other hand, the differences consist of the players being within a rocket powered vehicle that can be repositioned in the air, as well as increase their speed drastically due to the vehicle’s rocket ability.
The vehicles do not abide by the common law of physics, due to the player being allowed to jump, boost, flip, and fly within their vehicles. A player eventually will run out of their speed boost, which will result in a massive disadvantage in many different situations. However, the player is able to avoid that situation by monitoring the different marked areas in the stadium that allows the player to fill their speed boost. The speed boost can be used to gain extra speed to pass by one of the opponent’s cars, use the added momentum to hit the ball with excess force, or to ram into the opposing player’s car to destroy it. Additionally, the players can use the jump technique to reach the ball although it isn’t on the ground. In relation, the speed boost can be used to assist the jump in order to reach an even higher altitude. If the two techniques are used in correlation together in the air, the player is able to allow the car to fly.
Already, the program has garnered the interest of some students and, as the program grows, the Bulldogs plan to try and expand the program to the other Nyssa schools, as well.
“People in this industry are geared towards the younger community and their future,” Hawkins said.
Due to the wide range of professions involved in the professional e-sport community, the students are able to learn about the different possibilities and opportunities that the profession consists of. Therefore, the program has the ability to impact a large number of students in more of an irregular manner. All things considered, Nyssa High School is trying to take a step forward in learning different formats of teaching for the betterment of the student body.
“Children are our greatest treasure. They are our future,” Nelson Mandela.
