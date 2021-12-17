Nursing students rack up clinical hours working with Malheur County Health Dept. during pandemic

When it comes to nursing — whether students or seasoned professionals — the knowledge gained during the COVID-19 pandemic was vast. And many nursing students in programs throughout the nation were able to gain clinical rotation hours needed for their respective degrees by assisting at vaccine distribution clinics.
Locally, the Malheur County Health Department hosted clinics nearly weekly from February to May at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. There, nursing students from throughout eastern Oregon pitched in, earning clinical hours, while helping inoculate citizens against COVID-19. Some of these students were from as close as Treasure Valley Community College and some came from as far away as LaGrande.
Among the latter of those groups were Erika Ventura-Isiordia and Baylee Reid, who attend Oregon Health & Science University’s satellite program in LaGrande, also know as an e-campus. The two are nearing the end of a 4-year degree and heading into their senior year. Each had to get 120 hours in for the term and were finishing those up in Ontario. And while they were in town, each got to administer between 30 to 50 vaccines.
The nursing students pointed out that they liked coming to Ontario, where, Ventura-Isiordia noted, “people really care and want to make a difference,” and Reid noted there is “definitely a lot of pride for the community here.
Reid noted that they were placed in the “most interesting county,” which is situated on the Oregon-Idaho border, adding that it was “the weirdest time ever to be in public health nursing.” She noted the vast differences in the ways the states were handling the pandemic, with Oregon’s restrictive mandates running parallel to Idaho’s more relaxed way of handling the virus.
In addition, there were many people that were skeptical about getting vaccinated, either due to unfounded myths, stigma or fear of the unknown, the students said.
“It was eye-opening — the hesitancy,” Ventura-Isiordia said. “Even with a lot of education out there, so many were still hesitant.”
Indeed, Malheur County had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state during the weekly clinics, and this data still holds true today. As of July 2, information reported by the Oregon Health Authority stated that Oregon had finally reached its goal of 70% of adults age 18 and older being vaccinated against the virus. At the same time, Malheur County has reportedly only reached 36% vaccination, the second-lowest in the state, with Lake County having the lowest rate at 35%.
The OHSU students went on to describe that nursing offers a plethora of specialty niches.
“There’s so much you can do with nursing — even legal nursing,” Reid said.
Some of the lesser-known fields for nurses to go into include forensic science, schools, prisons, hospitals or triage centers and travel, she said.
“There are endless opportunities once you become a nurse,” Reid said.
RN Danette Glenn, who works for the Malheur County Health Department echoes that sentiment regarding the endless opportunities in the field of nursing. She was about to retire from nursing from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, as she had been furloughed during COVID. And while she really enjoyed her job there, a new opportunity came knocking for her to get involved in public health.
“Somebody needs to start considering this [role] for their career. This is a great job to finish up my career and I want to promote it anyway I can for people to get into,” she said. “I probably should have gotten into public health earlier in my career.”
Working for the health department during COVID, Glenn said she did whatever they needed her to.
“That is the spirit in this department, people just do what they need to,” she said.
For the first clinic held in the parking lot at Saint Alphonsus, about eight TVCC nursing students participated, she said, adding that “they were really important” to the process.
Another TVCC student, Jessica Mikek, completed 190 hours from April to May, according to Glenn. That was done by helping with testing and vaccinations, and she also got to spend time with nurses in the health department to see “all the things we do.” This also included spending time with other nurses in the department, as well as participating in home visits for people who requested the vaccine be administered at their homes.
“It’s been fun working with students,” Glenn said.
While public health isn’t necessarily the first thing student nurses think of as a career path, it could be a really great field for a new graduate, she said.
“I want to encourage more nurses coming out of school to go right into public health,” Glenn said. “Because, once they go somewhere else, we don’t often get them back.”
