Meals on Wheels reaches out to rural areas

ONTARIO — Meals on Wheels is a service that provides food to home-bound senior citizens and people with disabilities who are not able to get out and do their own grocery shopping and/or not able to do their own cooking.
The meals are provided through federal funding, passed down through the state to local agencies that provide services to senior citizens. In Malheur County, that agency is Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services. In addition to public funds, Meals on Wheels is also supported locally by Festival of Trees, an annual fundraiser held just before Thanksgiving as a showcase for holiday decorations. It gives people an opportunity to buy already decorated trees and other related holiday items, while raising money for the cause.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult to keep both of them going.
Alternative avenues for meals
“It’s been challenging, said Sandra Shelton, executive director for the Council on Aging.
When inmates and staff at Snake River Correctional Institution started to become infected with the virus, the prison was closed to the public, she said. The kitchen staff at SRCI is the main source of food for the Meals on Wheels program, and with the facility being off limits to the public, that abruptly came to an end.
“They just stopped,” Shelton said.
But a local business and a community partner stepped up to the plate and have helped out. Reva Kirby, owner of Kirley’s restaurant, which is next to the Malheur Council on Aging Office showed up and offered to provide the meals. Additionally, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario provided extra meals, Shelton said. Meals for Meals on Wheels clients with special dietary needs were already being prepared at the medical facility.
Rural outreach
Festival of Trees was also affected as, in spite of hopes to have people through the show in limited numbers at time, it was limited to online viewing only and an online auction. It was feared this would have an impact on sales and revenue. Festival of Trees supplies about one-third of the funding for the meals program.
Kirley’s is also doing fundraising to support the program, Shelton said, and when the Council on Aging has its drive-in lunch events once every couple of months, Kirley’s prepares the lunches.
After the pandemic hit, the number of recipients being served by Meals on Wheels more than doubled, Shelton said.
Currently, there are 14 recipients in Nyssa, 29 in Vale and 70 in Ontario. Additionally, there are 36 people being served in Jordan Valley, as the Council on Aging started providing meals to clients there in June.
“We’re helping out in Jordan Valley,” Sheltons said, in cooperation with the Food Bank and the Jordan Valley Lions Club. Frozen meals are sent down to Jordan Valley twice a week.
Volunteers help program grow ‘in numbers and strength’
Shelton said she would like to serve people in the Harper community in the future.
At the end of June, there were 57 volunteers delivering meals across the county during the past year, with 54 volunteer hours totaled for the month of May.
“Our program can always use more volunteers,” Shelton said in an email. “They are one of the primary reasons that our program continued and grew in numbers and strength during the pandemic.”
“Our fundraising efforts were critical to our success, by in large Festival of Trees and individual recipients and many businesses, both local and national,” she wrote.
Another major contributor to the local program, according to Shelton, is Subaru’s “Share the Love” campaign. Shelton said another grant is participated for the meal service program.
‘Don’t Give Up’
“State agencies also provided valuable information and support as the COVID conditions and criteria changed through the months,” Shelton said.
The program not only ensures senior citizens receive nutritious meals, but provides another set of eyes to check on them in to make sure they are OK, as well as providing company for a short period of time.
According to a story in her first news letter, MCOA hosted a “Don’t Give Up” campaign, which is designed to be an encouragement for senior citizens through posting of signs, taking the idea from a Newberg resident.
Malheur County Prevention Coordinator Judi Trask, brought the campaign to Malheur County, and distributed the signs of encouragement, along with 5,000 wristbands.
In April members of the Drug-free Communities Coalition followed Meals on Wheels volunteers on their rounds delivering meals and held up signs at a safe distance that read, “You matter,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “You are Enough.”
