Matt Stringer looks forward to the next chapter of his life: Writing a book, which he hopes will become a best seller

After a decade at the helm, Matt Stringer retired from Four Rivers Cultural Center on the final day of September of 2021.
Stringer started at the Cultural Center on Aug. 1, 2011 and said he received “no direction,” regarding what mattered and what was important. He said at the time the nonprofit was not doing well, with an income of $250,000. Stringer noted that when he left the center in 2021, the income was $1.4 million.
He also said visitors grew during his time, from only 26,000 people when he arrived to 92,000 in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which dwindled visits.
In his farewell letter that was provided to the newspaper, Stringer said the Cultural Center is a place “where we create a healthier community” as well as for celebrations. He noted that many people gathered there for milestone events, such as baby showers and graduation parties, or activities, such as community theater.
Stringer said the center “can be an unmanageable business,” but that he had done his best to “exude organized chaos.”
He said that the nonprofit is an extension of his personality, and that the key to his success there was “confidence,” because even though he received no direction he wasn’t scared, he “just went to work.”
Stringer said he used New Testament Bible verse Matthew 5:16 “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven,” as his primary tenet for his work at the Cultural Center.
Stringer said learning community circumstances and community values was key to how he prioritized what the center’s focus should be. He said those things drove home “the importance of acceptance, tolerance, and diversity.”
Stinger said that the Cultural Center “practiced what they preached,” adding that his staff there was 66% Hispanic along with multiple LGBTQ people. Furthermore, he noted that the board has many demographics.
Stringer said he wanted to “highlight every human's story,” that every human being had a story and that he encouraged every citizen to tell their story to us, so it could be shared with everyone to support equity, diversity, and inclusion.
He said that the cultural center had multiple forums which included undocumented people and social justice.
As to why he retired, Stringer said he “had successfully positioned the Cultural Center for continued success, to hand it off to someone with a solid foundation and a new strategic plan that was adopted and a guide to proceed and succeed for my successor.”
Current Executive Director Lynelle Christiani said that during his time at the Cultural Center, Stringer “accomplished a lot and wrote a lot of grants.”
Music industry experience
Prior to his work in Ontario, Stringer, who was born in Nyssa, chalked up 20 years in the music business.
After graduating from Nyssa High School in 1977, he attended Amherst College in Massachusetts for three years, where he eventually decided he wanted to be in the music business. Shortly after his junior year, he moved to the University of Oregon. He graduated there in 1981 with a degree in journalism with an emphasis on advertising, business and marketing.
Stringer said his “objective,” was to get to New York to get a job in the music industry. That journey began in 1982. Shortly after his arrival to the Big Apple, he got a job as an assistant account executive at Ogilvy & Mather, an ad agency. In 1987, he went on to another agency, Young & Rubicam.
In 1989, Stringer finally broke into the music industry. He met the president of Island Records and was able to land a job as a marketing manager. Within a year, Stringer said he was promoted to senior vice-president of marketing and stayed there for a decade.
After that, he worked at Arista Records, which after a merger was eventually purchased by Sony Music Group in 2008.
During his 20 years in the business, Stringer worked with the likes of Usher, Pink and Avril Lavigne, to name a few.
In 2009, he decided that he wanted to reinvent himself. He left the music business and traveled the world to decompress before returning to Oregon in 2010, and back to the Western Treasure Valley in 2011. At that time, his mother’s health caused him to come back. It was she who gave him the job listing that was running in the Argus Observer for an executive director position at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.
What now
Stringer said he still participates in the community and is on multiple boards. This includes the Ontario School Board of Directors and the Treasure Valley Community Concerts Board. He is also a charter member of the Malheur Equity Committee.
Stringer has been a CASA Foster Care advocate since 2018 and received the Vicki Owens Award from the Oregon Department of Human Services for exemplary work with differently-abled youth in 2021.
Other awards include a Steward Award from the Oregon Museum of Art and Natural History for his work with folklore and local ancient arts while working at the Cultural Center.
In 2019, Stringer was appointed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown as a commissioner to the Oregon Arts Commission.
He was a charter board member from 2015 to 2021 for Euvalcree, an Ontario-based nonprofit organization that provides direct services in the areas of community and economic development, education, healthcare, housing and immigration.
Stringer said he would like to travel again, build a home and write a book — which he hopes becomes a best-seller.
He said he feels all four quadrants of his life — birth through education, working in music and advertising, working at the Cultural Center, and retirement or life after work — have been and will be a success.
